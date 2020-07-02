Social investors needed for Covid-19 research

The Covid-19 pandemic is an unprecedented crisis in South Africa which has resulted in an unparalleled response from all sectors in society including the state, non-governmental organisations NGOs), social investors, foundations, companies, funders, individuals and development agencies to help the most vulnerable in society and mitigate the effects of the pandemic.

Social investment fund manager Tshikululu has initiated a project to map the interventions of social investors throughout South Africa. The project aims to develop an integrated picture of interventions from a multitude of funders and reflect a multi-sector response to a humanitarian crisis.

“Our aim is to map the interventions of as many role players in order to show the picture of how social investors are participating in mitigating the effects of Covid-19,” says Nikki Griffiths, chief operating officer of Tshikululu. “Mapping these responses will introduce a level of transparency and let all South Africans know the exact extent of what organisations are doing to help those most in need during this difficult time.

“We believe it will demonstrate the story of how South Africans responded when the country needed them most.”

By mapping the social investment taking place in South Africa, this data will also prove invaluable going forward in terms of decision making and fund disbursement as the response to the pandemic continues and disaster risk mitigation is planned in the future.

Tshikululu invites all social investors to participate.