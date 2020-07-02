Technical Lead (OpenSource) – 5+ years experience

Our client, a well reputed UK based company is looking for a Senior Software Engineer / Technical Team Lead for an exciting position with developing a new office in Cape Town. This role will initially be remote however as the team grows in size there will need to be an office presence a few days a week.

This client is founded on the principle of building better digital and they love to help companies drastically improve their digital capabilities by improving their technology, people and processes. They work across a great many sectors and projects, making each day exciting as part of their team.

Their culture is pivotal to their success as they maintain a social and collaborative startup culture that scales, believing work should be fun, while maintaining excellence in the work they deliver. Their three core values are inclusion, curiosity and ingenuity and they are looking for passionate, adaptable, curious and genuine technology enthusiasts who are ready to change the way companies build digital products.

Role & Responsibilities

Have experience working in a consultancy setting – managing stakeholders and solving client problems while delivering the best technical solutions.

Have the ability to lead a team on a client project while mentoring junior engineers

Have experience with Agile methodology and be able to help implement

Be a keen advocate of TDD/BDD Software development

Genuine interest and curiosity for all things digital across mobile, social and web

Work well in cross-functional teams with Business Analysts, Developers, Testers & Designers

Have an understanding of the latest developments in the tech industry

Be hands-on, eager to learn and able to get stuck in – from coding to creative design, analysis, research or documentation to helping write proposals & assisting in business development

Skills & Qualifications

Extensive experience with a backend language or engine like Ruby, Node.js, Go, Java, or Python

Experience in a cloud platform such as AWS, GCP or Azure

Strong CI/CD experience

Experience with any modern frontend Frameworks or libraries such as Angular, React.js or Vue.js

RESTful APIs and GraphQL implementation experience

System architecture design experience

Benefits

Monthly socials

Training Budget Allowance

Lunch Allowance on client site

Remote working

Company Share Ownership package

The latest tech (Macbook Pro or Chromebook)

Trendy & collaborative office spaces

25 Holiday days

Learn more/Apply for this position