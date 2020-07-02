Technical Lead (OpenSource) – 5+ years experience

Our client, a well reputed UK based company is looking for a Senior Software Engineer / Technical Team Lead for an exciting position with developing a new office in Cape Town. This role will initially be remote however as the team grows in size there will need to be an office presence a few days a week.
This client is founded on the principle of building better digital and they love to help companies drastically improve their digital capabilities by improving their technology, people and processes. They work across a great many sectors and projects, making each day exciting as part of their team.
Their culture is pivotal to their success as they maintain a social and collaborative startup culture that scales, believing work should be fun, while maintaining excellence in the work they deliver. Their three core values are inclusion, curiosity and ingenuity and they are looking for passionate, adaptable, curious and genuine technology enthusiasts who are ready to change the way companies build digital products.
Role & Responsibilities
- Have experience working in a consultancy setting – managing stakeholders and solving client problems while delivering the best technical solutions.
- Have the ability to lead a team on a client project while mentoring junior engineers
- Have experience with Agile methodology and be able to help implement
- Be a keen advocate of TDD/BDD Software development
- Genuine interest and curiosity for all things digital across mobile, social and web
- Work well in cross-functional teams with Business Analysts, Developers, Testers & Designers
- Have an understanding of the latest developments in the tech industry
- Be hands-on, eager to learn and able to get stuck in – from coding to creative design, analysis, research or documentation to helping write proposals & assisting in business development
Skills & Qualifications
- Extensive experience with a backend language or engine like Ruby, Node.js, Go, Java, or Python
- Experience in a cloud platform such as AWS, GCP or Azure
- Strong CI/CD experience
- Experience with any modern frontend Frameworks or libraries such as Angular, React.js or Vue.js
- RESTful APIs and GraphQL implementation experience
- System architecture design experience
Benefits
- Monthly socials
- Training Budget Allowance
- Lunch Allowance on client site
- Remote working
- Company Share Ownership package
- The latest tech (Macbook Pro or Chromebook)
- Trendy & collaborative office spaces
- 25 Holiday days