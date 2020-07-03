Home-grown tech firm takes on SNOW Adaptor

South Africa’s Blue Pencil has been appointed sales and implementation partner of the ServiceNow (SNOW) Adaptor for Africa, the Middle East, Asia and the UK.

The ServiceNow (SNOW) Adaptor, a software solution by US-based Concorn, integrates ServiceNow with SAP Solution Manager, to provide seamless, real-time integrations for Change Request Management (ChaRM). It also enables direct incident creation in ServiceNow from the SAP UI, and from SAP Solution Manager’s Technical and Business Monitoring Alerts.

“This partnership strengthens our existing collaboration relationship we’ve had with Concorn for several years. As an add-on solution, the SNOW Adaptor requires no middleware, removing the need for additional hardware and allowing for rapid deployment,” says Graham Henderson, co-founder and technical executive of Blue Pencil Consulting.

ServiceNow has a rich set of dashboards that consume SAP Solution Manager data, providing quick and transparent operational reporting and analytics, while SAP Solution Manager allows for tight integration with various SAP technology stacks, creating a central view of the entire life cycle across both platforms. The SNOW Adaptor removes the need for manual duplication of work between the two products, giving customers the best of both worlds.

The SNOW Adaptor is a SAP Certified Solution and a SAP Endorsed Application. The SAP certification ensures a high level of code and solution quality, while the SAP endorsement qualifies the product to be placed under SAP’s banner for global sales.

The Blue Pencil Group, comprising of Blue Pencil Consulting and Blue Pencil Creative, is part of Dynamic Technologies, which has an infrastructure that services the British, European, US, South African and sub-Saharan Africa markets.