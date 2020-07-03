HPE SA appoints new channel leads

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) South Africa has appointed Sandile Dube and Tumi Kgonare as its new sales and channel manager and distribution team Lead respectively.

Before joining HPE South Africa, Dube was the sales head for Britehouse, a division of Dimension Data Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Kgonare was the partner business manager for HP Inc.

Kgonare says she is excited to be at the forefront of enterprise technology innovation that includes the continuous adoption of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), AI, disruptive technology and big data. “I feel extremely fortunate to take up this position in such an exciting time for enterprise technology. I’m passionate about our work supporting channel partners and look forward to growing our distribution business, especially in the SMB marketplace.”

Dube is looking forward to fostering relationships with HPE’s business partners. “Going forward I hope to continue building on HPE’s ethos by reinforcing a culture of ownership and accountability.”

Dube adds that HPE should continue to build out its deliberate approach, dictated by targeted and strict goals that will grow this all-important segment of the business. “We must keep enabling our channel partners to easily do business with us; growing our market share together.”

President Ntuli, MD of HPE South Africa, comments: “As we focus more on our Growth Mindset and our ambitious 2022 plan of delivering as-a-service in line with HPE’s global ambitions/goals, it is imperative that we drive HPE SA to reach profitable sales growth within targeted market segments.

“In January 2019 at the HPE Channel Awards, we announced our plans to transform the channel landscape and win market share in key strategic categories.

“Our distributors play a critical role in driving mindshare across our market and Tumi Kgonare will play an important role in reaching our goals. I have no doubt she will be an invaluable asset to the HPE SA team.

“I am equally excited to have Sandile Dube joining the team as he brings, not only the channel expertise but experience across different industries as well as the leadership qualities required to lead in this rapidly evolving business environment,” Ntuli concludes.