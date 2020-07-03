Intermediate Front End Developer

Calling on ALL FRONT END DEVELOPERS ! I have an amazing client, with a huge global footprint, looking for talented Front End Developers. This role involves remote work. Sounding great already? Trust me, you want to “VUE” this one!
- 4-6 years Front End Development experience
- Financial and/or retail experience ideal
- JavaScript ; Node js, Vue, CSS; HTML and Angular js – a MUST !
- Comfortable with React
- Agile experience is crucial
- Experience and knowledge of TDD and pairing
If this is you, then you know what to do. Send that beautifully updated cv to (email address)Don’t delay, make a way and APPLY!