Intermediate Front End Developer

Jul 3, 2020

Calling on ALL FRONT END DEVELOPERS ! I have an amazing client, with a huge global footprint, looking for talented Front End Developers. This role involves remote work. Sounding great already? Trust me, you want to “VUE” this one!

  • 4-6 years Front End Development experience
  • Financial and/or retail experience ideal
  • JavaScript ; Node js, Vue, CSS; HTML and Angular js – a MUST !
  • Comfortable with React
  • Agile experience is crucial
  • Experience and knowledge of TDD and pairing

If this is you, then you know what to do. Send that beautifully updated cv to (email address)Don’t delay, make a way and APPLY!

