Senior Java Developer

– JOB PURPOSE:

– The Senior Java Developer will be responsible for building Java applications. This includes anything between complex groups of back-end services and their client-end (desktop and mobile) counterparts.

– Primary responsibility will be to design and develop these applications, and to coordinate with the rest of the team working on different layers of the infrastructure. Thus, a commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and product quality is essential.

– It is expected that the Senior Java Developer will be an individual who is a self-starter skilled in designing efficient coding solutions balancing internal management with external demands, while keeping abreast of current IT technologies so as to assist Organisation in meeting their demanding roll out strategy.

– While managing Organisation’s ICT activities, he/she will foster an environment of accountability, excellence, collaboration, continuous improvement and innovation among the staff and will demonstrate fiscal responsibility.

RESPONSIBILIITES:

– Translate requirements created by business analysts into a solution architecture with appropriate design artifacts to ensure that functional and non-functional requirements are achieved, giving particular attention to providing software solutions that are able to dynamically scale to meet the needs of a growing student centred model.

– Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable Java code

– Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the applications

– Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems

– Help maintain code quality, organization, and automatization

– Provide leadership and guidance to coach, motivate, and lead team members to their optimum performance levels and career development.

– Coach junior Java developers.

– Delivery of software development in compliance with an SDLC process.

– Develop within a continuous integration environment together with test automation to ensure high quality software component delivery.

– Continuously evolve the current systems and architecture landscape including the proactive- management of technical debt.

– Actively engage with the Enterprise Architecture team to ensure establishment and compliance with design standards.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

– A degree in Information Technology, or similar relevant qualification.

– A minimum of 8 years’ Java experience in at least JDK 1.6

– Must have proven server-side development capabilities

– Must have Spring Boot with JPA development experience

– Must have experience with TDD and be able to produce both unit and service level tests

– Experience with service-oriented architecture and associated software development processes

– Web Services (REST)

BENEFICIAL SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

– Experience with architecting and implementing highly automated development and testing environments.

– Experience of containerization (for example, Docker) on large scale projects.

– Experience in implementation of industry standard data models (for example UDM), and how to leverage the value thereof.

– Message Queuing (RabbitMQ / Kafka) knowledge

– Exposure to Cordys/OpenText or similar BPM systems.

– Exposure to Micro Services.

– Experience of dynamically scaling software components or services for high transaction volumes.

COMPETENCIES

– Ability to analyse Functional and Non-functional requirements

– Experience with automation tools highly desirable

– Have a conceptual understanding of the Service delivery model

– Take cognisance of industry compliance requirements

– Keep abreast of new developments in, technology and industry standards

