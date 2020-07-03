SSRS Developer

FOR IMMEDIATE START
Extract data from internal data warehouse system to SSRS
Track trouble ticket request for request made by end users
Creat ad-hoc reports
Modify SP’s and formulate basic coding and scripting to be utilized for reports within the organization
Analyze data models, data relationships, and dependencies for greatest optimization
Design and develop stored procedures, queries and views necessary to support SSRS reports
Perform functional and performance QA testing
This will be a three month contract with one of the leading retailer in SA.