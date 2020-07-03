SSRS Developer

FOR IMMEDIATE START

Extract data from internal data warehouse system to SSRS

Track trouble ticket request for request made by end users

Creat ad-hoc reports

Modify SP’s and formulate basic coding and scripting to be utilized for reports within the organization

Analyze data models, data relationships, and dependencies for greatest optimization

Design and develop stored procedures, queries and views necessary to support SSRS reports

Perform functional and performance QA testing

This will be a three month contract with one of the leading retailer in SA.

