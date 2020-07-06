GirlCode to host Inaugural Virtual Hackathon

The seventh instalment of the GirlCode Annual Hackathon, dubbed “Hack from Home” will be a virtual hackathon to overcome the Covid-19 challenges. The event will be held in August to coincide with the Women’s Month celebration.

The objective being to entrench and elevate interest in coding and in turn, afford tertiary students eager to join to the software industry with an opportunity to develop practical skills needed to enter the corporate environment.

GirlCode anticipate hosting participants from all over South Africa who will stand a chance to win prizes ranging from laptops to tablets and a grand prize of R10 000. Individuals may enter the hackathon as part of a group of two and maximum four per group. Registration will be opened from 1 July and close on 24 July, 2020 and all interested can use this link https://girlcode.devpost.com/ to register.

“We are thrilled to host our inaugural virtual hackathon. I encourage participants to think about local solutions that relate to one or more of the UN Sustainable Development Goals within the context of a Covid-19 period. To build solutions that connect people and drive better productivity. This can be a solution about local deliveries, small businesses serving their communities, women in rural areas selling their beaded work online, the sky is the limit,” says GirlCode chairwoman Zandile Mkwanazi.