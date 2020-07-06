IT System Manager

Our client is looking for a seasoned IT System Manager with the following requirements:

  • 10 Years Experience in IT Management 
  • Define and maintain long term Product Roadmap(s) and strategy
  • Ensure operational stability and success of allocated products
  • Engage with stakeholders and ensure their requirements are accurately represented on the product backlog in conjunction with Technical BA
  • Work closely with Business Analyst to ensure User Stories are easily understandable, refined to contain just the right amount of information, and are sized to be delivered within a short period of time (ie. a 2 week sprint)
  • Prioritise User Stories on the backlog to ensure that stakeholder and customer needs are considered
  • Create Customer Journey maps
  • Create wireframes with strong focus on customer experience
  • Drive UX and usability principles and best practices
  • Manage timelines, scope of work and project budgets
  • 10+ years experience in an IT management role in a product-focused business
  • Ability to manage budgets and resource requirements effectively

