Our client is looking for a seasoned IT System Manager with the following requirements:
- 10 Years Experience in IT Management
- Define and maintain long term Product Roadmap(s) and strategy
- Ensure operational stability and success of allocated products
- Engage with stakeholders and ensure their requirements are accurately represented on the product backlog in conjunction with Technical BA
- Work closely with Business Analyst to ensure User Stories are easily understandable, refined to contain just the right amount of information, and are sized to be delivered within a short period of time (ie. a 2 week sprint)
- Prioritise User Stories on the backlog to ensure that stakeholder and customer needs are considered
- Create Customer Journey maps
- Create wireframes with strong focus on customer experience
- Drive UX and usability principles and best practices
- Manage timelines, scope of work and project budgets
- 10+ years experience in an IT management role in a product-focused business
- Ability to manage budgets and resource requirements effectively