IT System Manager

Our client is looking for a seasoned IT System Manager with the following requirements:

Define and maintain long term Product Roadmap(s) and strategy

Ensure operational stability and success of allocated products

Engage with stakeholders and ensure their requirements are accurately represented on the product backlog in conjunction with Technical BA

Work closely with Business Analyst to ensure User Stories are easily understandable, refined to contain just the right amount of information, and are sized to be delivered within a short period of time (ie. a 2 week sprint)

Prioritise User Stories on the backlog to ensure that stakeholder and customer needs are considered

Create Customer Journey maps

Create wireframes with strong focus on customer experience

Drive UX and usability principles and best practices

Manage timelines, scope of work and project budgets

10+ years experience in an IT management role in a product-focused business

Ability to manage budgets and resource requirements effectively

