Khulisa Academy adds SUSE training

Dell Technologies has announced a partnership between Khulisa Academy, and SUSE, adding SUSE open-source to the software training curriculum.

Natasha Reuben, head of transformation at Dell Technologies South Africa, says: “As one of the largest global technology providers, we have a unique role to play in transforming the future for the better.

“At Khulisa Academy, we train and develop future technology leaders by equipping them with the skills they need to be part of the ICT workforce.

“By partnering with SUSE, we are enabling students to develop highly marketable knowledge and skills required in today’s evolving IT industry, giving them significant advantage to fast track their careers.”

Melissa Di Donato, CEO of SUSE, comments: “The demand for skilled talent who can work on open source-based software continues to grow as more organisations accelerate their digital transformation plans and migrate to Linux based high-performance computing platforms.

“This alliance with Khulisa Academy will help contribute to developing SUSE qualified engineers in the market while giving the youth of the country the opportunity to be part of a rapidly evolving and exciting industry.”

Dell Technologies has been offering SUSE support on its servers since 2005, and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server is validated on all Dell PowerEdge servers.