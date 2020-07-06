Robot Programmer / Mechatronic Engineer

Our company, GRW Engineering (Pty) Ltd situated in Worcester in the Western Cape, is looking for a skilled and energetic programmer to improve our Robot Welding, Cutting, Milling, and Machining operations. The successful applicant is to be involved with continuous improvement and special projects.

Duties:

– Program and improve existing machinery

– Set up and integrate new machinery

– Extract management data from existing programs

– Debug robotics programs

– Investigate system, equipment, or product failures

– Integrate robotics with peripherals, such as welders, controllers, or other equipment

– Compiling documentation and instructions as part of the process on a daily basis

Requirements:

– Must have a Degree or Diploma in Mechatronic or Electronic Engineering

– 1-3 years’ work experience will be beneficial

– Must be able to work under pressure

– Must be analytical – The tendency to apply rules, work systematically, break the whole into subcomponents and identify interrelationships between components

– Excellent verbal and written skills

– An affinity for the production environment and a love for continuous improvement are essential

– It is essential to be a fast learner and trainer, as mentoring will definitely form part of the responsibilities

– Must have a good understanding of Project Management

Please submit your CV, together with a description of your programming capabilities and experience.

Closing date: 17 July 2020

If you have not heard from us within two weeks of the closing date, please consider your application as unsuccessful. GRW Engineering (PTY) Ltd reserves the right to withdraw this position at any stage of the recruitment process, if deemed necessary.

