Vodacom to hold virtual AGM

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise, the Vodacom Group is planning for a virtual annual general meeting (AGM) on 21 July, rather than allowing shareholders to gather physically.

“Vodacom reiterates that the health and wellbeing of our staff and shareholders are paramount,” the group says in a statement issued this morning. “Notwithstanding the declaration by the South African government of an advanced level 3 lockdown set of regulations which do allow for conferencing, subject to strict health requirements, Vodacom has taken note of the continued increase in the infection rate for Covid-19.

“To protect shareholders and staff, the 25th annual general meeting will now be held in electronic form only as permitted by the company’s memorandum of incorporation.”

Logistical arrangements for an electronic annual general meeting include the following:

* Vodacom has retained the services The Meeting Specialist to host the 25th annual general meeting on an interactive electronic platform to facilitate remote participation and voting by shareholders.

* Shareholders who wish to participate electronically in and/ or vote at the 25th AGM are required to contact TMS on proxy@tmsmeetings.co.za or alternatively contact their office on +27 11 520 7950/1/2 as soon as possible, but for administrative purposes no later than 10:00 Friday 17 July 2020.

* Shareholders are strongly encouraged to submit votes by proxy before the meeting. If shareholders wish to participate in the 25th annual general meeting, they should instruct their CSDP or broker to issue them with the necessary letter of representation to participate in the 25th annual general meeting, in the manner stipulated in your custody agreement. These instructions must be provided to the CSDP or broker by the cut-off time and date advised by the CSDP or broker, to accommodate such requests.

* TMS will assist shareholders with the requirements for electronic participation in, and/or voting at, the 25th annual general meeting. TMS is further obliged to validate (in correspondence with Vodacom and, in particular, the transfer secretary, (Computershare Investor Services and your CSDP) each such shareholder’s entitlement to participate in and/or vote at the 25th annual general meeting, before providing it with the necessary means to access the 25th annual general meeting and/or the associated voting platform.

* Shareholders will be liable for their own network charges in relation to electronic participation in and/or voting at the 25th annual general meeting.

Shareholders are still able to vote normally through proxy submission, despite deciding to participate either electronically or not at all in the 25th annual general meeting.