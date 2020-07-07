Cell C Innovation Challenge relaunches

After a brief hiatus due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the Cell C Innovation Challenge, relaunched on 3 July 2020.

The program, aimed at providing opportunities for SMEs and entrepreneurs in the ICT sector, was launched back in October of 2019 in partnership with the Small Enterprise Development Agency (SEDA). It gives applicants the chance to accelerate their businesses, by pitching their ideas with the hope that Cell C and SEDA will support them.

The partnership opportunity consists of interest-free loans, mentorship and the chance to work with Cell C as a supplier.

“During this difficult time in our country’s history, the Cell C Innovation Challenge is providing vital opportunities for innovative fledgling businesses and young entrepreneurs,” says Juliet Mhango, Cell C’s chief human capital and transformation officer.

“Nurturing and providing new skills and income for South Africans is one of the core values at Cell C, as evidenced through our Explore Data Science Academy partnership and our ICT employment initiative. We remain committed to providing upskilling opportunities to as many South Africans as we can,” she says.

The Cell C Innovation Challenge has already produced its first crop of winners.

For more information on the Innovation Challenge including the rules, pitch days and how to participate, visit Cell C’s website or contact CellCInnovationChallenge@cellc.co.za.