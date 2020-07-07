Fujitsu drives data-driven transformation

Fujitsu is leveraging data as a foundation of digital transformation, enabling customers to extract new value and unlock exciting new business opportunities. As a digital business enabler, data must be explored, processed, protected and monetized.

Fujitsu’s new data-driven transformation concentrates on enabling customers to derive business benefit from their data through managing and protecting their data assets across even the biggest, sprawling IT estates, which stretch from edge to core to the cloud.

Sharpening its focus on enabling customer business outcomes through driving digital transformation, Fujitsu is introducing a structured process for data-based consulting and implementation – starting by enabling customers to create a data transformation baseline within their organisation. This is followed by defining a target base architecture, and establishing a data environment in order to provide the foundations for delivering organisation-wide business value.

Fujitsu is also introducing comprehensive updates to its data center portfolio – including its own technologies and services, plus offerings from partners. Through deep expertise in integrating offerings from partners including Microsoft, AWS, NetApp, VMware, Nutanix, Qumulo, Commvault, Veritas, SAP and many others, Fujitsu provides a one-stop shop portfolio of solutions and services.

Fujitsu SELECT channel partners also have a core role to play – with Fujitsu aiming to increase its engagement with small and mid-size customers through recruiting more services-centric partners.

Fujitsu is also focusing on approaches that will enable its SELECT partners to develop recurring revenue models, and on nurturing an ecosystem of independent software vendors to help with the development and delivery of the application elements of a customer transformation.

Christian Leutner, head of product sales Europe at Fujitsu, says: “Data is at the core of everything that our customers do. Successful digital transformation is based on getting new value from data. However, the data infrastructure landscape has become too complicated for most organisations to be able to take full advantage. Today, our data-driven transformation initiative takes Fujitsu to a new level in helping customers take back control of and fully leverage their data assets – which is a fundamental step towards their future business outlook.”

Using Fujitsu’s Human-Centric Experience Design (HXD) methodology, Fujitsu consultants focus on achieving the optimal business outcome based on every customer’s unique data assets and requirements. This process includes finding exactly the right solution to suit the customer needs identified in the co-creation process – with Fujitsu’s extensive own and partner portfolio able to guarantee a no compromises approach.

Blueprints from co-creation workshops are used to create customised new distributed data architectures in line with individual customer needs, instead of compromising with a one-size-fits-all approach. Customers achieve maximum benefit through the extensive integration of new and existing hardware, software and services, with Fujitsu working in close cooperation with an ecosystem of partners.

“Digital transformation means taking control of data,” says Leutner. “Our customers want a single, consolidated data management solution, not new product features. Fujitsu’s data-driven transformation approach takes a new data-centric approach and combines our own trusted data center technologies with a range of best-in-class solutions from partners new and old, at the core, on the edge and in the cloud.

“Customers gain access to the data infrastructures that are the best fit for their individual needs. Fujitsu is perfectly positioned to provide the right solution for the right task – and customers avoid getting locked in to an expensive, proprietary approach that is not future-proofed.”