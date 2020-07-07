Intermediate Software Developer (Python, JavaScrip

ENVIRONMENT: Join the fun & flexible environment of a fast-growing Call Tracking Specialist seeking the expertise of a forward-thinking & highly skilled Intermediate Software Developer to join its team where you will get to learn and experiment with the latest tech, design products & work on multiple projects. You must preferably possess a Computer Science/Maths/Physics/Engineering or similar tertiary qualification, at least 5 years’ Software Development, Linux, Git, SSH, SQL and hugely beneficial: Python, JavaScript, Ruby, Java, C#, UX, Celery, Fabric, Kanban, Agile. DUTIES: Work closely with the CTO in order to develop and deploy new software and features.

Stay current and help implement best practices.

Maintain quality: it matters in old and new code.

Fix legacy code; don’t sweep problems under the mat.

Safeguard and protect customers’ and the company’s data and intellectual property.

Solve the (email address) real-problem-at-hand may not even be known, and the spec may be misleading. It will require some tenacious digging.

Help and train colleagues (you were once there) and customers.

Critically evaluate processes, improve them, and help implement them. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Preferably graduated in Computer Science, Mathematics, Physics, Engineering, or similar. Experience/Skills – 5 Years’ experience as a Software Developer.

Comfortable with Linux, Git, SSH, etc.

Experience with SQL databases. We value experience with the following: Python, JavaScript, Ruby, Java or C#

Great user experiences (UX)

CSS, HTML, Angular 2+, AngularJS

Django, Django Rest Framework, Celery, Fabric

Kanban, Agile

FreeSWITCH / Asterisk

PostgreSQL ATTRIBUTES: A fast and methodical, curious and analytical mind.

Seizes ownership, and initiative.

Solid verbal and written communication skills.