Intermediate Software Developer (Python, JavaScrip

|
ENVIRONMENT:
Join the fun & flexible environment of a fast-growing Call Tracking Specialist seeking the expertise of a forward-thinking & highly skilled Intermediate Software Developer to join its team where you will get to learn and experiment with the latest tech, design products & work on multiple projects. You must preferably possess a Computer Science/Maths/Physics/Engineering or similar tertiary qualification, at least 5 years’ Software Development, Linux, Git, SSH, SQL and hugely beneficial: Python, JavaScript, Ruby, Java, C#, UX, Celery, Fabric, Kanban, Agile.
DUTIES:
REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications –
Experience/Skills –
We value experience with the following:
ATTRIBUTES:
While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.
COMMENTS:
When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.