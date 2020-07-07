TikTok withdraws from Hong Kong

TikTok plans to cease its operations in Hong Kong, following China’s imposition of a new security law.

The national security law has raised concerns about data privacy.

TikTok has gone on record in the past saying it wouldn’t comply with requests from the Chinese government to censor content or divulge user information. It hasn’t been an issue in Hong Kong so far, but the new law could curtail freedom of speech in the semi-autonomous region.

Other social media players – Facebook, Twitter, Google and Telegram – have said they are also looking into how they operate in Hong Kong in light of the new security law.