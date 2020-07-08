Asteroid escapes notices as it brushes past Earth

Back in June, an asteroid flew so close to Earth that it passed closer to us than the moon.

Asteroid 2020 LD was only spotted two days after its close fly-by, travelling at 60 826 miles per hour.

The asteroid measures just 100m in diameter, and brushed past us on June 5.

The European Space Agency (ESA) estimates that the space rock was just 0,8 lunar distances – or 307 454km – away from Earth when it flew by.

2020 LD is the biggest asteroid to fly between Earth and the Moon this year, and the biggest to come this close to us since 2011.