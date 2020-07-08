My client, a leading FMCG company, is looking for a Business Systems Analyst to join their team. You will be required to understand the role of IT systems in an organization and determine the best technologies to increase efficiency and effectiveness as well as optimize business processes using workflow and automation technologies.
Duties:
- Determine operational objectives
- Gather information, analyse business functions and evaluate output requirements
- Design new computer systems
- Analyse requirements, construct workflow charts and diagrams, study system capabilities and write specifications
- Develop an understanding of how present and future business needs will impact solutions
- Improve systems by studying current practices and designing modifications
- Recommend controls by identifying problems and writing improved procedures
- Apply automation where applicable
- Provide references for users
- Write and maintain user documentation, provide help desk support and train users
- Maintain user confidence and protects operations by keeping information confidential
- Prepare technical reports by collecting, analysing, and summarizing information and trends
- Maintain professional and technical knowledge
- Attend educational workshops, review professional publications, establish personal networks, benchmark state-of-the-art practices and participate in professional societies
Requirements:
- Relevant degree and certifications
- Minimum 5 years of experience in FMCG
- Minimum 3 years ERP systems experience
- Microsoft Dynamics NAV advantageous
- Office 365 / SharePoint Online / Azure experience
- Solid understanding of planning / project principles, tools and techniques
- Good understanding of Database design and structures
- Experience in Workflow and automation
- Experience in SQL scripting
- Solid experience in BI and Reporting Tools