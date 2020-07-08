Business Systems Analyst

My client, a leading FMCG company, is looking for a Business Systems Analyst to join their team. You will be required to understand the role of IT systems in an organization and determine the best technologies to increase efficiency and effectiveness as well as optimize business processes using workflow and automation technologies.

Duties:

Determine operational objectives Gather information, analyse business functions and evaluate output requirements

Design new computer systems Analyse requirements, construct workflow charts and diagrams, study system capabilities and write specifications

Develop an understanding of how present and future business needs will impact solutions

Improve systems by studying current practices and designing modifications

Recommend controls by identifying problems and writing improved procedures

Apply automation where applicable

Provide references for users Write and maintain user documentation, provide help desk support and train users

Maintain user confidence and protects operations by keeping information confidential

Prepare technical reports by collecting, analysing, and summarizing information and trends

Maintain professional and technical knowledge Attend educational workshops, review professional publications, establish personal networks, benchmark state-of-the-art practices and participate in professional societies



Requirements:

Relevant degree and certifications

Minimum 5 years of experience in FMCG

Minimum 3 years ERP systems experience Microsoft Dynamics NAV advantageous

Office 365 / SharePoint Online / Azure experience

Solid understanding of planning / project principles, tools and techniques

Good understanding of Database design and structures

Experience in Workflow and automation

Experience in SQL scripting

Solid experience in BI and Reporting Tools

Learn more/Apply for this position