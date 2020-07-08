Desktop Support Engineer

If you feel you have what it takes to be a part of our dynamic company, please read on to see if you qualify for the following available vacancy:

Offices located in Woodstock, Cape Town

Valid Driver’s License & own reliable vehicle is a MUST– the technician will be required to drive around to clients

Duties & responsibilities will include

Provide exceptional support, installation, maintenance and troubleshooting for desktop hardware, peripherals, data backup solutions, mobile devices, wireless, software, anti-virus, file, internet, mail, cloud services and training.

Perform basic network support, installation, maintenance and troubleshooting.

Communicate with Clients effectively and directly via phone, email and remote diagnostics to identify and resolve Client reported issues

Ability to deliver work within agreed Service Level Agreement commitments, particularly desktop troubleshooting resolution standards, and adherence to call logging, ticketing and billing processes

Oversee and update assigned support service requests.

Carry out swop out activities for disabled or faulty PC & laptops and or/peripherals, ensuring minimum downtime of the user. Arrange with Helpdesk for repair activities to be initiated. Assist with returning goods to suppliers for repairs or warranty claims

Provide for and assist users in data migration and /or backup before data erasure during support services.

Completed technical documentation, and audits of all PC hardware and PC software, including software license compliance, highlighting any irregularities and preventing any illegal usage

Assist clients in recommending hardware, software and products that may benefit or enhance a client’s network. Provide technical advice, recommendations on industry standards, virus detection, connectivity issues etc.

Adhere to best Information Technology practices, policies, procedures and directives from the company.

Ensure that the devices, operating system and applications are up to date with the latest drivers, service packs and system and security patches

Interface and collaborate with other 3rd party vendors to ensure seamless integration and support services

Continually develop skills and achieve applicable certifications as per the company certification and development program prerequisites

Academic qualifications

Minimum of a matric education, with a technical certification (i.e.: MCSE, Server)

Drivers license & reliable vehicle is required; the technician will be required to go onsite to Clients*

A+ cert

N+ cert

Work experience & skills

At least 2 – 3 years experience as an on-site desktop support engineer

Personal qualities & behavioural traits

Self – motivated, honest & reliable, with a strong sense of accountability

Be able to work both independently as well as part of a team

Neat, self-organised, well-spoken and well presented

Great problem-solving skills

Learn more/Apply for this position