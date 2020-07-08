Desktop Support Engineer

If you feel you have what it takes to be a part of our dynamic company, please read on to see if you qualify for the following available vacancy:

  • Offices located in Woodstock, Cape Town

  • Valid Driver’s License & own reliable vehicle is a MUST– the technician will be required to drive around to clients

 Duties & responsibilities will include

  • Provide exceptional support, installation, maintenance and troubleshooting for desktop hardware, peripherals, data backup solutions, mobile devices, wireless, software, anti-virus, file, internet, mail, cloud services and training.

  • Perform basic network support, installation, maintenance and troubleshooting.

  • Communicate with Clients effectively and directly via phone, email and remote diagnostics to identify and resolve Client reported issues

  • Ability to deliver work within agreed Service Level Agreement commitments, particularly desktop troubleshooting resolution standards, and adherence to call logging, ticketing and billing processes

  • Oversee and update assigned support service requests.

  • Carry out swop out activities for disabled or faulty PC & laptops and or/peripherals, ensuring minimum downtime of the user. Arrange with Helpdesk for repair activities to be initiated. Assist with returning goods to suppliers for repairs or warranty claims

  • Provide for and assist users in data migration and /or backup before data erasure during support services.

  • Completed technical documentation, and audits of all PC hardware and PC software, including software license compliance, highlighting any irregularities and preventing any illegal usage

  • Assist clients in recommending hardware, software and products that may benefit or enhance a client’s network. Provide technical advice, recommendations on industry standards, virus detection, connectivity issues etc.

  • Adhere to best Information Technology practices, policies, procedures and directives from the company.

  • Ensure that the devices, operating system and applications are up to date with the latest drivers, service packs and system and security patches

  • Interface and collaborate with other 3rd party vendors to ensure seamless integration and support services

  • Continually develop skills and achieve applicable certifications as per the company certification and development program prerequisites

 Academic qualifications

  • Minimum of a matric education, with a technical certification (i.e.: MCSE, Server)

  • Drivers license & reliable vehicle is required; the technician will be required to go onsite to Clients*

  • A+ cert

  • N+ cert

 Work experience & skills

  • At least 2 – 3 years experience as an on-site desktop support engineer

 Personal qualities & behavioural traits

  • Self – motivated, honest & reliable, with a strong sense of accountability

  • Be able to work both independently as well as part of a team

  • Neat, self-organised, well-spoken and well presented

  • Great problem-solving skills

