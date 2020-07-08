Desktop Support Engineer

If you feel you have what it takes to be a part of our dynamic company, please read on to see if you qualify for the following available vacancy:
- Offices located in Woodstock, Cape Town
- Valid Driver’s License & own reliable vehicle is a MUST– the technician will be required to drive around to clients
Duties & responsibilities will include
- Provide exceptional support, installation, maintenance and troubleshooting for desktop hardware, peripherals, data backup solutions, mobile devices, wireless, software, anti-virus, file, internet, mail, cloud services and training.
- Perform basic network support, installation, maintenance and troubleshooting.
- Communicate with Clients effectively and directly via phone, email and remote diagnostics to identify and resolve Client reported issues
- Ability to deliver work within agreed Service Level Agreement commitments, particularly desktop troubleshooting resolution standards, and adherence to call logging, ticketing and billing processes
- Oversee and update assigned support service requests.
- Carry out swop out activities for disabled or faulty PC & laptops and or/peripherals, ensuring minimum downtime of the user. Arrange with Helpdesk for repair activities to be initiated. Assist with returning goods to suppliers for repairs or warranty claims
- Provide for and assist users in data migration and /or backup before data erasure during support services.
- Completed technical documentation, and audits of all PC hardware and PC software, including software license compliance, highlighting any irregularities and preventing any illegal usage
- Assist clients in recommending hardware, software and products that may benefit or enhance a client’s network. Provide technical advice, recommendations on industry standards, virus detection, connectivity issues etc.
- Adhere to best Information Technology practices, policies, procedures and directives from the company.
- Ensure that the devices, operating system and applications are up to date with the latest drivers, service packs and system and security patches
- Interface and collaborate with other 3rd party vendors to ensure seamless integration and support services
- Continually develop skills and achieve applicable certifications as per the company certification and development program prerequisites
Academic qualifications
- Minimum of a matric education, with a technical certification (i.e.: MCSE, Server)
- Drivers license & reliable vehicle is required; the technician will be required to go onsite to Clients*
- A+ cert
- N+ cert
Work experience & skills
- At least 2 – 3 years experience as an on-site desktop support engineer
Personal qualities & behavioural traits
- Self – motivated, honest & reliable, with a strong sense of accountability
- Be able to work both independently as well as part of a team
- Neat, self-organised, well-spoken and well presented
- Great problem-solving skills