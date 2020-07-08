Developer – Mobile (Parvana)About the Client: About the role:
- Our clientâ€™s primary applications are Cordova based but looking to migrate to React Native / VueJS in future. The primary focus for this position will be for our clientâ€™s App, although there are other applications you may need to focus on from time to time.
- The key opportunity is to work on building the next iteration of our clientâ€™s current app to allow users to connect their next generation of products and IoT sensors.
What kind of person is our client looking for?
- Our client is looking for someone to integrate well within their highly skilled team to build further value for their customers. The ideal person will have a proven background in app development but is curious, inquisitive and still very eager to learn!
Responsibilities:
- Building and maintaining mobile applications.
- Post small updates for internal approval.
- App store approval.
- Working with UI team members to increase client app utility and experience.
- Adding new product integration and onboarding for product lines.
Qualifications:
- Relevant tertiary level education in Software Development.
Skills / Experience:
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Software/Mobile App Development.
- At least 2 years’ experience with Cordova / React Native / VueJS.
- LoRaWAN experience preferred.
Perks:
- Discovery Medical Aid full contribution
- Contribution towards Vitality membership
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)