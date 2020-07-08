Developer – Mobile

Developer – Mobile (Parvana)About the Client: About the role:

Our clientâ€™s primary applications are Cordova based but looking to migrate to React Native / VueJS in future. The primary focus for this position will be for our clientâ€™s App, although there are other applications you may need to focus on from time to time.

The key opportunity is to work on building the next iteration of our clientâ€™s current app to allow users to connect their next generation of products and IoT sensors.

What kind of person is our client looking for?

Our client is looking for someone to integrate well within their highly skilled team to build further value for their customers. The ideal person will have a proven background in app development but is curious, inquisitive and still very eager to learn!

Responsibilities:

Building and maintaining mobile applications.

Post small updates for internal approval.

App store approval.

Working with UI team members to increase client app utility and experience.

Adding new product integration and onboarding for product lines.

Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary level education in Software Development.

Skills / Experience:

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Software/Mobile App Development.

At least 2 years’ experience with Cordova / React Native / VueJS.

LoRaWAN experience preferred.

Perks:

Discovery Medical Aid full contribution

Contribution towards Vitality membership

