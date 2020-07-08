Developer – Mobile

Developer – Mobile (Parvana)About the Client: About the role:

  • Our clientâ€™s primary applications are Cordova based but looking to migrate to React Native / VueJS in future. The primary focus for this position will be for our clientâ€™s App, although there are other applications you may need to focus on from time to time.

  • The key opportunity is to work on building the next iteration of our clientâ€™s current app to allow users to connect their next generation of products and IoT sensors.

What kind of person is our client looking for?

  • Our client is looking for someone to integrate well within their highly skilled team to build further value for their customers. The ideal person will have a proven background in app development but is curious, inquisitive and still very eager to learn!

Responsibilities:

  • Building and maintaining mobile applications.

  • Post small updates for internal approval.

  • App store approval.

  • Working with UI team members to increase client app utility and experience.

  • Adding new product integration and onboarding for product lines.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant tertiary level education in Software Development.

Skills / Experience:

  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Software/Mobile App Development.
  • At least 2 years’ experience with Cordova / React Native / VueJS.
  • LoRaWAN experience preferred.

Perks:

  • Discovery Medical Aid full contribution
  • Contribution towards Vitality membership

