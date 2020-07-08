Ford uses TomTom for next-gen SYNC navigation

Similar to planning trips around weather predictions, drivers of the all-new F-150 and Mustang Mach-E will be able to adjust trips based on traffic forecasts, thanks to another new innovation from TomTom, which powers Ford’s next-generation Ford SYNC technology navigation system.

TomTom has been awarded a global multi-year deal to provide Ford’s next-generation SYNC with its real-time traffic service. The all-new 2021 Ford F-150 pickup – revealed just days ago – and the soon to be delivered all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV are the first Ford vehicles available with the technology.

“The all-new F-150 is Ford’s flagship and the Mustang Mach-E is one of the industry’s most exciting vehicles this year – both are leading the next automotive revolution of connected vehicles,” says Stuart Taylor, executive director: enterprise connectivity at Ford. “Their next-generation SYNC technologies have twice the computing power of the previous-generation system to do much more, including real-time, smartphone-like mapping that can help you adjust on the fly to quicker routes based on their network of millions of connected devices.”

TomTom Traffic provides accurate, real-time traffic information, which will keep Ford drivers informed and can help them reduce their travel time. The advanced service can even predict traffic changes such as congestion before they happen by processing more than 70-million driving hours every day from millions of connected devices and leveraging SYNC’s increased computing power to update navigation systems every 30 seconds.

“Automakers choose TomTom Traffic for its accuracy, freshness and reliability,” says Antoine Saucier, MD of TomTom Automotive. “Ford’s decision to include TomTom Traffic in its next-gen SYNC connected vehicle technology is another step towards our vision of a world free of congestion.”

Ford’s navigation system and TomTom Traffic are fully connected to and informed by the internet with maps the latest available traffic and construction information, ensuring customers are getting the most up-to-date info for their routes. Ford also equipped SYNC 4 with optional navigation with the ability to share parking space availability and prices.