ENVIRONMENT: An Independent Asset Management firm seeks a proactive Front Office Developer (C# or Java Full Stack) who enjoys the challenge of successful multitasking. Embedded into a mixed Agile team, you will be expected to deliver product enhancements directly to the Product Owner and end-users. You will also be expected to move to other business teams deploying their skills for a different product. It would be ideal if you have a BSc. Degree in Engineering/Computer Science/Computer Engineering or similar discipline, at least 5 years’ OOP, C# and/or Java, RESTful API, GitHub,; Asset Management knowledge relating to Front Office processes including: Portfolio – Construction & Management/Risk & Performance/Backtesting & Modelling Techniques & have experience implementing automated Test-driven Development. Asset Management or Financial industry experience is essential. DUTIES: Requirement gathering, communicating with stakeholders and documenting findings in the form of user stories and techniques.

Working with Engineering Leads and Product Owners to formulate development approach to next development sprint.

Readily working in a proof-of-concept style to engage stakeholders and adopt fail-fast approach to enable higher quality deliverables.

Developing to house standards and ensuring code is clear, functional and easy to support.

Working in a collaborative approach for code storage, documentation and commentary. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – A BSc Degree in a relevant technical field such as Engineering, Computer Science, Computer Engineering etc. Experience/Skills – Minimum of 5 years’ working with Object Orientated Programming languages such as C# or Java.

Knowledge of Asset Management business relating to Front Office process, in particular:

Portfolio Construction & Management.

Portfolio Risk & Performance.

Portfolio Backtesting & Modelling Techniques.

Test-driven Development approach is essential – Implementing automated test-driven development approach.

Able to multi-task. For example, supporting the developed systems and working methodically solving daily incidents and problems whilst meeting agreed delivery targets.

Working with RESTful API.

Experience with source control tools like GitHub. Nice to haves – Experience working within a DevOps framework.

Scripting knowledge in R/Shiny or Python.

Designing and working with a variety of database technology such as SQL, NoSQL, data lakes.

UI/UX skills would be a useful addition.

Knowledge of cloud technologies like AWS and Azure.

The teams are increasingly moving to an Agile development approach with experience in Scrum or Kanban advantageous. ATTRIBUTES: Positive attitude to work and change.

Good time management skills.

Strong collaboration ethic, with ability to work in teams from cross-functional disciplines.

Flexible in working hours including occasional weekend work, as projects and maintenance require.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills – both verbal and written.

Able to work to tight deadlines and cope under pressure.

Attention to detail and high level of accuracy.

Strong problem-solving ability/logical thinker and highly numerate.

Self-starter (i.e. don’t expect to be task driven). While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.