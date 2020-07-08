Orange Business Services helps ZIM improve customer experience in cargo shipping

ZIM Integrated Shipping has extended its contract with Orange Business Services for cloud-based contact centre and collaboration services, including network connectivity and audio and web conferencing.

The solution will continue to boost collaboration and productivity across 20 contact centers globally, resulting in an enhanced experience for ZIM’s customers.

ZIM is one of the largest carriers in the global container shipping industry, and Orange has a long-standing relationship with the shipping giant as its trusted partner to provide its worldwide corporate IT infrastructure. ZIM remains at the forefront of the carrier industry due to its ability to rapidly adapt to the shipping industry’s commercially changing models and emerging market needs.

The contact centre and collaboration services help ZIM differentiate itself in a market where high-quality customer experience is one of the main drivers for retention and satisfaction.

Leveraging cloud to transform the customer experience

Orange deployed Managed Contact Center (MCC), which is seamlessly integrated with ZIM’s bespoke Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system, to enable the assignment of the most appropriate agent to callers based on their latest profiles and interactions.

Typically, queries relate to bookings and cargo updates. The contact center has been crucial during the current pandemic to keep customers updated on changing cargo routes designed to minimize supply chain disruptions.

In-depth data analytics and reporting provided by the solution gives ZIM complete visibility of contact center activities and customer communications. This functionality allows the company to data mine and analyze customer needs, providing them with the most suitable solution and service.

In addition, a dashboard and real-time monitoring system gives ZIM a 360-degree view of call center queues on a dynamic digital whiteboard located in each of ZIM’s call centers. Thanks to such tools, ZIM can take advantage of an optimised response time and have visibility on relevant data for answering the calls – all of this resulting in a highly improved customer experience.

In addition, Orange is providing ZIM with a unified communication and collaboration (UCC) platform which can deliver voice, video, conferencing and collaboration tools to all of ZIM’s knowledge workers.

These services are available from a secure Orange cloud while complying with the local regulation and requirements.

All services are consistently made available under a pre-agreed service level that guarantees improved productivity and agility for ZIM in an unpredictable shipping environment.

“Shipping companies need to be agile in rapidly changing markets and deliver customer experience excellence,” says Fabrice de Windt, senior vice-president: Europe at Orange Business Services.

“As a trusted partner, Orange Business Services has continuously adapted to ZIM’s requirements, improving contact center and UCC services to match the evolution of ZIM’s business needs and customer expectations at a local and global level.

“The ability to have business applications tightly linked to the communications environment is now a live strategic tool in ZIM business processes, allowing it to communicate with and serve customers worldwide,” he adds.

The solutions have been crucial in helping ZIM through the pandemic that has disrupted global supply chains. “We succeeded in maintaining our high level of customer experience across our global branches, despite the Covid-19 pandemic implications, necessitating many of our customer service teams to work from home with very short notice. This was in large part thanks to Orange Business Services’ technology and capabilities,” explains Assaf Tiran, ZIM’s global customer service vice-president.