An exciting opportunity is available for an experienced Server Administrator to join a reputable IT company that specialises in the retail sector, in Cape Town.
Requirements:
– VCP certification essential.
– VCAP certification will be an advantage.
– MCSE 2008 or 2012 certification.
– Linux certification.
– OS support experience – Windows 2008 and 2012, Linux.
– HP hardware knowledge.
– Server hardware experience.
– Understanding of networking and SAN in a server environment.
– Willing to work overtime when required.
– Good problem solving and communication skills, analytical skills, attention to
– detail, report writing skills, ability to perform under pressure.
– 3-6 years’ experience.
Salary: R400 000 – R500 000 p/a
Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.