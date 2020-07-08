Server Administrator

An exciting opportunity is available for an experienced Server Administrator to join a reputable IT company that specialises in the retail sector, in Cape Town.

Requirements:

– VCP certification essential.

– VCAP certification will be an advantage.

– MCSE 2008 or 2012 certification.

– Linux certification.

– OS support experience – Windows 2008 and 2012, Linux.

– HP hardware knowledge.

– Server hardware experience.

– Understanding of networking and SAN in a server environment.

– Willing to work overtime when required.

– Good problem solving and communication skills, analytical skills, attention to

– detail, report writing skills, ability to perform under pressure.

– 3-6 years’ experience.

Salary: R400 000 – R500 000 p/a

Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

