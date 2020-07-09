Full Stack PHP Developer

Jul 9, 2020

POSITION: Full Stack PHP Developer / Intermediate DeveloperLOCATION: Cape TownTYPE: PermanentSALARY: R35 000 p/mSTARTING DATE: URGENT! – ASAP, depending on notice periodAPPLICATION CLOSE DATE: COB 17/07/2020Our client is looking for a smart and talented Intermediate Developer to join the dynamic and growing Cape Town team. The candidate should be a full stack developer, being comfortable on both front and backend. A background in any UNIX language such as PHP, Python or JavaScript is required with a solid understanding of relational databases and SQL.JOB ROLE

  • You will programme website designs into HTML / CSS / JavaScript (typically using the Expression Engine CMS).

  • You need a good eye for UX.

  • You will also be responsible for back-end development, specifically with regards to database design and programming (PHP / MySQL) by utilising a variety of frameworks (such as CakePHP).

  • You will be managing your own team of Developers and managing Projects assigned to your team.

MINIMUM ESSENTIAL REQUIREMENTS

  • Matric (Higher Grade Maths).

  • 3 Years’ experience in PHP.

  • Experience in HTML, CSS and CakePHP.

  • Experience in MySQL.

  • Must be comfortable with working with Linux, particularly with the LAMP stack (Must have some form of server admin experience).

  • Must have a good understanding of MVC principles.

  • Must have strong data modelling skills and a good understanding of entity relationships.

  • Good communication skills as you will be the primary technical contact in the team, as well as the primary contact for Clients, should your PM not be available.

PREFERRED EXPERIENCE & QUALIFICATIONS

  • Experience in Expression Engine.

  • Relevant diploma or tertiary qualification.

  • Managed a team of Developers.

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

  • Self-motivated.

  • Enthusiastic

  • Proactive

  • Excellent verbal/written communication skills.

  • High level of attention to detail.

  • Excellent organisational and time management skills

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Web Development: Creation of front-end (HTML, CSS, jQuery) and backend (CakePHP, EE, etc.).

  • Leadership capability.

  • Speed and quality of development.

  • Intuitive understanding of requirements.

APPLICATION

  • To speed up the recruitment process, please apply for this job directly on Jobnet Recruitment’s website under vacancies

  • If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position

Learn more/Apply for this position