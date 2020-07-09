POSITION: Full Stack PHP Developer / Intermediate DeveloperLOCATION: Cape TownTYPE: PermanentSALARY: R35 000 p/mSTARTING DATE: URGENT! – ASAP, depending on notice periodAPPLICATION CLOSE DATE: COB 17/07/2020Our client is looking for a smart and talented Intermediate Developer to join the dynamic and growing Cape Town team. The candidate should be a full stack developer, being comfortable on both front and backend. A background in any UNIX language such as PHP, Python or JavaScript is required with a solid understanding of relational databases and SQL.JOB ROLE
- You will programme website designs into HTML / CSS / JavaScript (typically using the Expression Engine CMS).
- You need a good eye for UX.
- You will also be responsible for back-end development, specifically with regards to database design and programming (PHP / MySQL) by utilising a variety of frameworks (such as CakePHP).
- You will be managing your own team of Developers and managing Projects assigned to your team.
MINIMUM ESSENTIAL REQUIREMENTS
- Matric (Higher Grade Maths).
- 3 Years’ experience in PHP.
- Experience in HTML, CSS and CakePHP.
- Experience in MySQL.
- Must be comfortable with working with Linux, particularly with the LAMP stack (Must have some form of server admin experience).
- Must have a good understanding of MVC principles.
- Must have strong data modelling skills and a good understanding of entity relationships.
- Good communication skills as you will be the primary technical contact in the team, as well as the primary contact for Clients, should your PM not be available.
PREFERRED EXPERIENCE & QUALIFICATIONS
- Experience in Expression Engine.
- Relevant diploma or tertiary qualification.
- Managed a team of Developers.
PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES
- Self-motivated.
- Enthusiastic
- Proactive
- Excellent verbal/written communication skills.
- High level of attention to detail.
- Excellent organisational and time management skills
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES
- Web Development: Creation of front-end (HTML, CSS, jQuery) and backend (CakePHP, EE, etc.).
- Leadership capability.
- Speed and quality of development.
- Intuitive understanding of requirements.
APPLICATION
- To speed up the recruitment process, please apply for this job directly on Jobnet Recruitment’s website under vacancies
- If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position