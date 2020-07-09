Full Stack PHP Developer

POSITION: Full Stack PHP Developer / Intermediate DeveloperLOCATION: Cape TownTYPE: PermanentSALARY: R35 000 p/mSTARTING DATE: URGENT! – ASAP, depending on notice periodAPPLICATION CLOSE DATE: COB 17/07/2020Our client is looking for a smart and talented Intermediate Developer to join the dynamic and growing Cape Town team. The candidate should be a full stack developer, being comfortable on both front and backend. A background in any UNIX language such as PHP, Python or JavaScript is required with a solid understanding of relational databases and SQL.JOB ROLE

You will programme website designs into HTML / CSS / JavaScript (typically using the Expression Engine CMS).

You need a good eye for UX.

You will also be responsible for back-end development, specifically with regards to database design and programming (PHP / MySQL) by utilising a variety of frameworks (such as CakePHP).

You will be managing your own team of Developers and managing Projects assigned to your team.

MINIMUM ESSENTIAL REQUIREMENTS

Matric (Higher Grade Maths).

3 Years’ experience in PHP.

Experience in HTML, CSS and CakePHP.

Experience in MySQL.

Must be comfortable with working with Linux, particularly with the LAMP stack (Must have some form of server admin experience).

Must have a good understanding of MVC principles.

Must have strong data modelling skills and a good understanding of entity relationships.

Good communication skills as you will be the primary technical contact in the team, as well as the primary contact for Clients, should your PM not be available.

PREFERRED EXPERIENCE & QUALIFICATIONS

Experience in Expression Engine.

Relevant diploma or tertiary qualification.

Managed a team of Developers.

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

Self-motivated.

Enthusiastic

Proactive

Excellent verbal/written communication skills.

High level of attention to detail.

Excellent organisational and time management skills

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Web Development: Creation of front-end (HTML, CSS, jQuery) and backend (CakePHP, EE, etc.).

Leadership capability.

Speed and quality of development.

Intuitive understanding of requirements.

APPLICATION

To speed up the recruitment process, please apply for this job directly on Jobnet Recruitment’s website under vacancies

If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position

Learn more/Apply for this position