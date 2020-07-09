Intermediate Java Developer

Do you dream about that Company that gives you THAT tech stack? That Company that gives you THAT great culture ? And have you dreamt about that Company that gives you THAT growth that you crave? Well here is a Company that has an opportunity for you UNDER lock down – HIRING NOW!Experience in the following technologies: J2EE Web Development Spring Framework / Spring Boot Eclipse / STS GIT Angular Rest Web ServicesJPA / HibernateHazelcast MicroservicesSpringMySQLFor more information about this role or roles similar to this please contact the IT Recruitment Specialist Jacki Butler @ Hi – Tech Recruitment . Please send your cv to (email address)



