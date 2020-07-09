Java Developer

Are you a Senior Java Developerwho is passionate about software, systems development and learning new technologies? We are looking for a developer to join our client’s dynamic team and help them build a better version of their platform that will help to drive their business in the future.Technologies: Minimum skills required
- Java
- REST/OpenAPI/Swagger
- Linux
- Relational Databases
- NoSql Databases
It would be highly beneficial if you had any experience in these
- AWS (DynamoDB, IoT, API Gateway, EC2, VPCs, Cognito)
- AWS Serverless (SAM, Cloudformation, Lambda)
- Containers / Docker
The developermustalso be
- able to execute work in a remote situation
- be self-motivated and disciplined
- be able to negotiate ambiguous situations
- be comfortable working in a team and alone
Qualifications and Experience
- Computer Science degree or equivalent qualification or sufficient experience
- Minimum of 7 years’ experience in Java, with this being your active/primary language
- Solid experience with server side development, with a good understanding of frontend development
- Experience in building Cloud-based or native solutions
- Must be able to research and find solutions to coding or business challenges
- Solid understanding and experience in unit testing and test automation
Solid experience in the financial services/ fintech/ payment industry essential