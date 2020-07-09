Java Developer

Jul 9, 2020

Are you a Senior Java Developerwho is passionate about software, systems development and learning new technologies? We are looking for a developer to join our client’s dynamic team and help them build a better version of their platform that will help to drive their business in the future.Technologies: Minimum skills required

  • Java
  • REST/OpenAPI/Swagger
  • Linux
  • Relational Databases
  • NoSql Databases

It would be highly beneficial if you had any experience in these

  • AWS (DynamoDB, IoT, API Gateway, EC2, VPCs, Cognito)
  • AWS Serverless (SAM, Cloudformation, Lambda)
  • Containers / Docker

The developermustalso be

  • able to execute work in a remote situation
  • be self-motivated and disciplined
  • be able to negotiate ambiguous situations
  • be comfortable working in a team and alone

Qualifications and Experience

  • Computer Science degree or equivalent qualification or sufficient experience
  • Minimum of 7 years’ experience in Java, with this being your active/primary language
  • Solid experience with server side development, with a good understanding of frontend development
  • Experience in building Cloud-based or native solutions
  • Must be able to research and find solutions to coding or business challenges
  • Solid understanding and experience in unit testing and test automation

Solid experience in the financial services/ fintech/ payment industry essential

Learn more/Apply for this position