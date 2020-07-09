Microsoft Technical Support

Microsoft Technical Support (Parvana)About the Client:

  • Although this organisation is over 15 years old and very stable, it has retained it’s start-up energy level. The focus on strong relationships with both clients and staff. The team is energetic, innovative and enjoys continuous improvement, collaboration and knowledge building in a truly Agile manner.
    The organization is strongly Microsoft aligned with proven Azure capabilities. Based in the CBD, they have progressive views about flexi-time and remote work opportunities. You would be rewarded with a monthly bonus program, 18 +days annual leave and numerous other benefits. It is a highly cosmopolitan work environment with a very flat organisational structure offering a variety of promotional opportunities.

Responsibilities:

  • Designing solutions for customers from existing templates and solutions sets.

  • Implementing digital transformation technologies.

  • Providing technical assistance for implementations.

  • Driving digital adoption.

  • Providing support to resolve IT queries.

  • Assisting on the service desk when required.

  • Problem management by identifying root cause analysis and problem resolution.

  • Identifying opportunities for developing new projects, processes or templates.

  • Creating and maintaining accurate documentation and tooling.

  • Conducting monthly checks on back-ups.

Skills / Experience:

  • 5+ yearsâ€™ proven work experience as Technical Support Specialist or similar role.
  • Proven experience with strategic planning, problem solving and supporting Microsoft environments.
  • Proven experience with Office 365, Active Directory, SQL, Azure and Microsoft Exchange.
  • Proven experience with installing, maintaining and troubleshooting networks – LAN and wireless networks, firewalls, DHCP, DNS and TCP/IP.
  • Good understanding of the ITIL Framework.
  • Brilliant with a support ticketing system and experience in beating SLA targets.
  • Familiarity with risk management and quality assurance control.
  • Hands-on experience with project management tools.

Advantageous Skills / Experience:

  • Experience with Autotask or Nable.
  • Microsoft Certified Professional – MCSE, MCSA.
  • Microsoft SharePoint, Teams Implementation Experience.
  • Sophos Certified Engineer.
  • Cisco Meraki Solutions Specialist.
  • Mimecast certified.

