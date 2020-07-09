Oracle brings the cloud on-premise

Oracle has announced Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer, a fully-managed cloud region that brings all of Oracle’s second-generation cloud services, including Autonomous Database and Oracle Cloud applications, to customer datacentres.

With this offering, enterprises get the exact same complete set of cloud services, APIs, industry-leading SLAs, price-performance, and security available from Oracle’s public cloud regions in their own datacentres.

Over the past few years, enterprise adoption of public clouds has gone mainstream as companies took advantage of the pay-as-you-go economics, scale, and agility of cloud computing.

However, most enterprises expect to continue to run a portion of their workloads in on-premises datacenters for the foreseeable future. This has resulted in strong demand from customers for a hybrid architecture where the same services, same functionality, and easy portability of applications exists between their public and on-premises cloud environments.

“Enterprise customers have told us that they want the full experience of a public cloud on-premises, including access to all of Oracle’s cloud services, to run their most important workloads,” says Clay Magouyrk, executive vice-president of engineering at Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “With Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer, enterprises get all of our second-generation cloud services, including Autonomous Database, in their datacenters. Our major competitors can’t offer customers a comparable dedicated cloud region running on-premises.”

Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer includes full management capabilities and access to new features and functions when they become available in Oracle’s public cloud. It provides strong isolation of customer data, including all API operations, which remain local to customer datacentres.

Additionally, Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer is certified to seamlessly run Oracle Cloud applications, including Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications (Cloud ERP, Cloud HCM, Cloud SCM, and Cloud CX, making it a completely integrated cloud experience on-premises. Customers only pay for services they consume using the same predictable low pricing offered in Oracle’s public cloud regions.

“With Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer, Oracle delivers a slice of its public cloud experience into customer datacenters, with no changes in pricing or capabilities,” says Deepak Mohan, research director at IDC. “This represents a new direction for public cloud providers, who have historically offered only limited versions of their services to customer premises.

“Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer brings the full capabilities of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, including over 50 services, to customer premises. This brings together public cloud service capability with the compliance, latency and co-location benefits of on premises – which can be a game changer for large scale digital transformation efforts at enterprises.”

Oracle has also announved that Oracle Autonomous Database is now also available in customer datacentres.

The new offering combines the latest Oracle Database with the Exadata Oracle Database platform, delivered as a cloud service in customer datacentres.

It eliminates database management and capital expenditures while enabling pay-per-use and elastic consumption of database cloud resources.

Now, Autonomous Database is available to run in customer datacentres both as a standalone offering and as part of Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer.

Oracle Autonomous Database on Exadata Cloud@Customer is simple and fast transition to a cloud model with typical deployments taking less than a week. Existing applications in a datacentre can simply connect and run without requiring any application changes — while data never leaves the customer’s datacentre.

“Exadata Cloud@Customer has been successfully deployed at hundreds of customers, including large financial services companies, telecoms, healthcare providers, insurers, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide to modernize their infrastructure and lower costs by up to 50%,” says Juan Loaiza, executive vice-president: mission-critical database technologies at Oracle.

“”We are now bringing Oracle Autonomous Database to customer datacenters–freeing DBAs and developers from mundane maintenance tasks and enabling them to innovate and create more business value.”

Oracle Autonomous Database on Exadata Cloud@Customer enables organisations to move to an environment where everything is automated and managed by Oracle. Autonomous operations include: database provisioning, tuning, clustering, disaster protection, elastic scaling, securing and patching, which eliminates manual processes and human error while reducing costs and increasing performance, security and availability. The serverless architecture automatically scales to match changing workloads, providing true pay-per-use.