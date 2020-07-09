Rectron signs up H3C distribution in SA

Rectron has become the South African distributor for H3C, which provides a portfolio of digital infrastructure products and solutions for digital transformation.

Rectron will give the IT channel access to H3C’s digital infrastructure products and solutions, and the deal means Rectron can place more focus on providing customers with H3C enterprise-grade networking solutions and services.

Today’s digital landscape focuses on generating information from the data centre all the way to the fingertips of staff and customers. This explosion of data has created an expectation for immediate decisions, and requires a network that can deliver performance, mobility, security, and centralised management.

With the inclusion of H3C, Rectron will deliver modernised networking technologies to its clients. These technology solutions will be ideal for addressing the demands of compute, storage, networking, security, cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence (AI, intelligent connectivity, 5G, information security, Internet of Things (IoT), and edge computing, as well as end-to-end technical services.

“With the vigorous development of the global digital economy, the demand for digital transformation in various countries is continuing to grow,” says Gary Huang, president: international business department and senior vice-president of H3C. “We believe that the global digital industry has vast development potential, and this requires the participation of more enterprises capable of innovating digital and intelligent technologies.

“We will give full play to our own advantages, grasp market opportunities, provide the best digital transformation value for our customers at home and abroad, and become an important driver for global intelligent transformation.”

Michael Finch, Rectron’s category lead for enterprise business, adds: “H3C’s strategy and focus on innovation aligns very well with Rectron’s path towards digital transformation and this deal will allow our customers to invest and support new businesses streams within South Africa.

“I believe that Rectron is a perfect fit for H3C as they first enter the South African market. Rectron has a proven track record introducing and building new ICT brands locally, and because of our regional structure and sound go-to-market model, we are able to offer H3C’s products and solutions to both existing and new customers.”

H3C is accelerating the expansion of its overseas markets, which will become major growth points for its future business. In the next three to five years, H3C will continue to optimise the layout of its global channel system, actively enhance its participation in international markets and facilitate the digital transformation of more overseas customers from top-level design to technology implementation through its industry-leading end-to-end integrated solutions.

Rectron believes that Africa, and South Africa in particular, is poised for a technological resurgence. If deployed correctly, technologies like 5G and cloud computing, among others, could radically change the way business is conducted, and life is lived, across the entire African continent.

According to a recent GSMA trade association survey report looking at 5G in sub-Saharan Africa, the 2020s will see increases in 5G activities across the region, with South Africa at the forefront as the most advanced market in the region.