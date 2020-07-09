Salesforce introduces Salesforce Anywhere

While companies, governments and organisations are slowly returning to their offices, the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the future of work forever.

In fact, nearly 70% of people believe the pandemic will permanently change the nature of work and more than 50% say that flexible work locations are very important to them.

An all-digital, work-from-anywhere world is becoming the new normal. That’s why Salesforce has introduced Salesforce Anywhere, bringing together new technologies and platform services to help organisations unlock new levels of productivity and customer success for this new normal.

“The Covid-19 crisis has taught us that companies must be able to sell, service, market and collaborate from anywhere, and that won’t change in a post-pandemic world,” says Bret Taylor, president and chief operating officer of Salesforce. “With Salesforce Anywhere we’re empowering customers of every size, location and industry to digitally transform with confidence in this all-digital, work-from-anywhere world.”

With Salesforce Anywhere organisations can:

* Sell, service, market and more from anywhere with Customer 360.

* Collaborate from anywhere: chat, alerts, comments and video built directly into Salesforce.

* Work from anywhere: build, manage and scale employee apps quickly and securely.

* Use data from anywhere: insights from any source to make better decisions, fast.

* Skill up from anywhere: trailhead delivers new content and ai-powered learning recommendations.