Developer – Java (Senior) (Parvana)About the Client: Purpose:
- Our client is looking for a senior Java Developer who is passionate about software, systems development and learning new technologies.
Responsibilities:
- Assist with building a better version of our clients platform that will become the foundation for the future of their business.
Qualifications:
- Computer Science degree or equivalent qualification or sufficient experience.
Skills / Experience:
- Minimum of 7 years’ experience in Java, with this being your active / primary language.
- Solid experience with server side development, with a good understanding of front-end development.
- Experience in building Cloud-based or native solutions.
- Must be able to research and find solutions to coding or business challenges.
- Solid understanding and experience in unit testing and test automation.
- Experience working with REST / OpenAPI / Swagger | Linux | Relational Databases | NoSql Databases.
Advantageous Experience:
- AWS (DynamoDB, IoT, API Gateway, EC2, VPCs, Cognito).
- AWS Serverless (SAM, Cloudformation, Lambda).
- Containers / Docker.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)