Developer – Java (Senior)

Jul 10, 2020

Developer – Java (Senior) (Parvana)About the Client: Purpose:

  • Our client is looking for a senior Java Developer who is passionate about software, systems development and learning new technologies.

Responsibilities:

  • Assist with building a better version of our clients platform that will become the foundation for the future of their business.

Qualifications:

  • Computer Science degree or equivalent qualification or sufficient experience.

Skills / Experience:

  • Minimum of 7 years’ experience in Java, with this being your active / primary language.
  • Solid experience with server side development, with a good understanding of front-end development.
  • Experience in building Cloud-based or native solutions.
  • Must be able to research and find solutions to coding or business challenges.
  • Solid understanding and experience in unit testing and test automation.
  • Experience working with REST / OpenAPI / Swagger | Linux | Relational Databases | NoSql Databases.

Advantageous Experience:

  • AWS (DynamoDB, IoT, API Gateway, EC2, VPCs, Cognito).
  • AWS Serverless (SAM, Cloudformation, Lambda).
  • Containers / Docker.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

