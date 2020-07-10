Developer – Java (Senior)

Developer – Java (Senior) (Parvana)About the Client: Purpose:

Our client is looking for a senior Java Developer who is passionate about software, systems development and learning new technologies.

Responsibilities:

Assist with building a better version of our clients platform that will become the foundation for the future of their business.

Qualifications:

Computer Science degree or equivalent qualification or sufficient experience.

Skills / Experience:

Minimum of 7 years’ experience in Java, with this being your active / primary language.

Solid experience with server side development, with a good understanding of front-end development.

Experience in building Cloud-based or native solutions.

Must be able to research and find solutions to coding or business challenges.

Solid understanding and experience in unit testing and test automation.

Experience working with REST / OpenAPI / Swagger | Linux | Relational Databases | NoSql Databases.

Advantageous Experience:

AWS (DynamoDB, IoT, API Gateway, EC2, VPCs, Cognito).

AWS Serverless (SAM, Cloudformation, Lambda).

Containers / Docker.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

