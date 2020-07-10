ENVIRONMENT:

A UK-based CRM/CX & Development company is seeking a proactive Shopify CRM Front End Developer with agency experience to join its Cape Town team. You will primarily be working in the HubSpot platform, which is the alternative to Shopify, so if you do not have experience working on HubSpot, you will need Shopify experience.

You MUST be able to code, not just drag and drop edit.

Strong ability to design websites and landing pages in Shopify will be hugely beneficial.

Any development experience in Sitecore or Adobe will also be advantageous.

