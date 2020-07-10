Site Reliability Software Engineer

This role will be remote working from home for the time being.

We are looking for a Site Reliability Software Engineer to work on our Platform team, who has initiative and is comfortable taking ownership over assigned projects while working collaboratively in a team environment. The Site Reliability Engineer will need to work with technical colleagues and must be comfortable gathering and organising information into a sensible action plan.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES/RESPONSIBILITIES

– Design, develop and test code written in Python, working on a platform in Python and bash.

– Building tooling around DevOps and Software Engineering best practices

– Draft technical specifications and briefs

– Monitor latency, performance, efficiency, and change management.

– Passionate about improving resilience and observability of distributed systems

– Perform code reviews

– Maintain and improve code quality

– Write and deploy robust and backwards compatible code

KEY REQUIREMENTS

– Minimum 2 years experience in a development, systems administration, DevOps, SRE role or similar

– Knowledge of CompSci theory (networking, databases, data structures, algorithms, cloud computing, security, code design, distributed systems and testing)

– Version control experience (Git preferred)

NICE TO HAVE

– Service and event driven architectures experience (PubSub)

– B.Sc in Computer Science, Electrical (& Computer) Engineering or a related field

– Experience with e-commerce based applications

– Google Cloud experience (Compute Engine / Kubernetes Engine / App Engine / BigQuery / CloudSQL / etc)

COMPETENCIES

– Strong problem solving and analytical skills

– Strong drive for results

– Be comfortable working within a team

– Good communication skills

– Build and maintain relationships

BENEFICIAL EXPERIENCE

Required skills (development background):

– Experience working in a containerised environment (Docker & Kubernetes preferred)

– Experience working in a Mac/Linux environment

– Proficiency in an OO programming language (PHP / Python / NodeJS / Go)

– Relational Database systems experience (MySQL / PostgreSQL preferred)

Required skills (system administration background or similar):

– Experience setting up and deploying containerised environments (Docker & Kubernetes preferred)

– Web application framework configuration (Django / Laravel / etc)

– Common web stack applications (nginx / memcached / Varnish / RabbitMQ / Redis / etc)

– Shell scripting

– Setting up CI/CD tools (Jenkins preferred)

– Metrics & monitoring systems (Prometheus / Grafana / NewRelic / ElasticAPM / etc)

