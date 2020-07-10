This role will be remote working from home for the time being.
We are looking for a Site Reliability Software Engineer to work on our Platform team, who has initiative and is comfortable taking ownership over assigned projects while working collaboratively in a team environment. The Site Reliability Engineer will need to work with technical colleagues and must be comfortable gathering and organising information into a sensible action plan.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES/RESPONSIBILITIES
– Design, develop and test code written in Python, working on a platform in Python and bash.
– Building tooling around DevOps and Software Engineering best practices
– Draft technical specifications and briefs
– Monitor latency, performance, efficiency, and change management.
– Passionate about improving resilience and observability of distributed systems
– Perform code reviews
– Maintain and improve code quality
– Write and deploy robust and backwards compatible code
KEY REQUIREMENTS
– Minimum 2 years experience in a development, systems administration, DevOps, SRE role or similar
– Knowledge of CompSci theory (networking, databases, data structures, algorithms, cloud computing, security, code design, distributed systems and testing)
– Version control experience (Git preferred)
NICE TO HAVE
– Service and event driven architectures experience (PubSub)
– B.Sc in Computer Science, Electrical (& Computer) Engineering or a related field
– Experience with e-commerce based applications
– Google Cloud experience (Compute Engine / Kubernetes Engine / App Engine / BigQuery / CloudSQL / etc)
COMPETENCIES
– Strong problem solving and analytical skills
– Strong drive for results
– Be comfortable working within a team
– Good communication skills
– Build and maintain relationships
BENEFICIAL EXPERIENCE
Required skills (development background):
– Experience working in a containerised environment (Docker & Kubernetes preferred)
– Experience working in a Mac/Linux environment
– Proficiency in an OO programming language (PHP / Python / NodeJS / Go)
– Relational Database systems experience (MySQL / PostgreSQL preferred)
Required skills (system administration background or similar):
– Experience setting up and deploying containerised environments (Docker & Kubernetes preferred)
– Web application framework configuration (Django / Laravel / etc)
– Common web stack applications (nginx / memcached / Varnish / RabbitMQ / Redis / etc)
– Shell scripting
– Setting up CI/CD tools (Jenkins preferred)
– Metrics & monitoring systems (Prometheus / Grafana / NewRelic / ElasticAPM / etc)