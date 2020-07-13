Bowmans collaborates with ContractPodAi

African law firm Bowmans has entered into an agreement with ContractPodAi as part of its digitisation strategy.

Through the relationship, Bowmans aims to provide additional value to its clients by introducing them to an advanced contract lifecycle management (CLM) technology solution.

ContractPodAi is a robust CLM technology, providing corporate legal counsels with a platform that provides end-to-end contract management capabilities (including a smart contract repository, contract automation, document e-signatures, seamless workflows, third party contract review, negotiating and collaboration tools, and AI-based analytics).

This allows them to work smarter, faster – and with greater impact – during the contracting process.

Craig Kennedy, head of technology, media and telecommunications at Bowmans, says: “Part of the value we add to our clients’ businesses is the ability to support them in exploring and identifying suitable digital solutions to streamline their legal services.

“With ContractPodAi, we saw an opportunity to help them to focus on strategic initiatives by implementing a technology solution that replaces time-consuming manual efforts.”

ContractPodAi offers customers intelligent AI functionality, built on the trusted IBM Watson, and Microsoft Azure AI platforms, out-of-the box. Dedicated client service managers support users of the software, helping adoption and facilitating digital transformation.

“We are thrilled to partner with an innovative law firm like Bowmans to introduce our contract management solution to the African market,” says Sarvarth Misra, co-founder and CEO of ContractPodAi. “It is exciting to work with a firm that embraces the use of technology and is dedicated to making their clients’ successes a priority.”