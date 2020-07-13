BPC Specialist

Job Advert Summary

This exciting opportunity exists within the Information Systems Division based at our Support Office in Kenilworth, Cape Town.

The successful candidate will form part of the Business Intelligence team, responsible for streamlining and supporting engagement between the Pick n Pay business, technical and partners related to the provisioning of financial planning, consolidation and reporting information and insights whilst constantly exposing opportunities and constraints within the systems and data as well as facilitating the optimal performance of the system and use of data resulting in insights-driven decision making and opportunity identification.Minimum RequirementsBachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, or related field or equivalent combination of education and experience essential

3 to 5 years’ hands on SAP BPC development and support essential

2 years as a Team Lead preferable

Understanding of accounting principles and standards with specific reference to IFRS requirements preferable

Knowledge of SAP FI modules and BW / Business Intelligence systems

Ability to design and interpret reporting architecture for SAP BWDuties and ResponsibilitiesStructure system development approach and strategy through development of systems requirements through the design, prototyping, testing, training, defining, and implementation of procedures for support of practical business solutions

Provide SAP BPC best practices on application development and reporting requirements

Ensure that both business processes and systems are aligned to the latest SAP BPC and related technologies based on the SAP strategic roadmap

Effectively support and maintain IFRS-compliant consolidations and financial reporting

Provide first and second level incident support to the business by analysing and clarifying the issue and resolving issues within the agreed operational and service level agreement (OLA/SLA)

Map and trace data from system to system in order to solve any given business or system problems

Ensure all support knowledge for resolving incidents and service requests are up-to-date

Document or update functional specifications for system developments to be done and work with senior developers on requirements

Establish the root cause of repeated incidents and recommend resolutions or procedural process changes to relevant stakeholders

Share resolution knowledge and experience with team and provide training and mentoring to team members where required

Able to work on simultaneous assignments/complex projects

Configure approved system changes or enhancements in SAP BPC and/or BW modules

Prepare test scripts for testing the configured scenarios and perform unit and regression testing of system configuration or development changes before releasing the changes to QA/Regression and Production systems

Escalate issues timeously to the BI Support Team Lead for support when a solution is not forthcoming

Ensure business compliance to processes and procedures

Actively monitor processes (e.g. daily batch jobs in the system, LFL setup and other operational activities)

Ensure alignment across SAP modules and any non-SAP systems

Ensure consistency, completeness and clarity of own deliverables, and their acceptance by BI colleagues as well as business stakeholders

Assist other team members as and when necessaryCompetenciesStrong interpersonal capabilities to engage stakeholders

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, including the ability to report and communicate technical concepts to technical and non-technical audiences

Advanced analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to derive practical solutions to complex problems

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team (interpersonal and collaborative skills) to deliver quality work product in a timely fashion in a fast-paced environment

The ability to keep in mind mental models of various data assets and interdependent business process relationships whenever working through analysis

Ability to Identify, locate, evaluate and effectively use that information for the issue or problem at hand

Attention to detail

Absorbs pressure positivelyAdditional InformationThe successful candidate must have a good understanding of SAP ECC and non-SAP data structures and interfaces to SAP BW

Learn more/Apply for this position