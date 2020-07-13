BPC Specialist

Job Advert Summary
This exciting opportunity exists within the Information Systems Division based at our Support Office in Kenilworth, Cape Town.
The successful candidate will form part of the Business Intelligence team, responsible for streamlining and supporting engagement between the Pick n Pay business, technical and partners related to the provisioning of financial planning, consolidation and reporting information and insights whilst constantly exposing opportunities and constraints within the systems and data as well as facilitating the optimal performance of the system and use of data resulting in insights-driven decision making and opportunity identification.Minimum RequirementsBachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, or related field or equivalent combination of education and experience essential
3 to 5 years’ hands on SAP BPC development and support essential
2 years as a Team Lead preferable
Understanding of accounting principles and standards with specific reference to IFRS requirements preferable
Knowledge of SAP FI modules and BW / Business Intelligence systems
Ability to design and interpret reporting architecture for SAP BWDuties and ResponsibilitiesStructure system development approach and strategy through development of systems requirements through the design, prototyping, testing, training, defining, and implementation of procedures for support of practical business solutions
Provide SAP BPC best practices on application development and reporting requirements
Ensure that both business processes and systems are aligned to the latest SAP BPC and related technologies based on the SAP strategic roadmap
Effectively support and maintain IFRS-compliant consolidations and financial reporting
Provide first and second level incident support to the business by analysing and clarifying the issue and resolving issues within the agreed operational and service level agreement (OLA/SLA)
Map and trace data from system to system in order to solve any given business or system problems
Ensure all support knowledge for resolving incidents and service requests are up-to-date
Document or update functional specifications for system developments to be done and work with senior developers on requirements
Establish the root cause of repeated incidents and recommend resolutions or procedural process changes to relevant stakeholders
Share resolution knowledge and experience with team and provide training and mentoring to team members where required
Able to work on simultaneous assignments/complex projects
Configure approved system changes or enhancements in SAP BPC and/or BW modules
Prepare test scripts for testing the configured scenarios and perform unit and regression testing of system configuration or development changes before releasing the changes to QA/Regression and Production systems
Escalate issues timeously to the BI Support Team Lead for support when a solution is not forthcoming
Ensure business compliance to processes and procedures
Actively monitor processes (e.g. daily batch jobs in the system, LFL setup and other operational activities)
Ensure alignment across SAP modules and any non-SAP systems
Ensure consistency, completeness and clarity of own deliverables, and their acceptance by BI colleagues as well as business stakeholders
Assist other team members as and when necessaryCompetenciesStrong interpersonal capabilities to engage stakeholders
Excellent written and verbal communication skills, including the ability to report and communicate technical concepts to technical and non-technical audiences
Advanced analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to derive practical solutions to complex problems
Ability to work both independently and as part of a team (interpersonal and collaborative skills) to deliver quality work product in a timely fashion in a fast-paced environment
The ability to keep in mind mental models of various data assets and interdependent business process relationships whenever working through analysis
Ability to Identify, locate, evaluate and effectively use that information for the issue or problem at hand
Attention to detail
Absorbs pressure positivelyAdditional InformationThe successful candidate must have a good understanding of SAP ECC and non-SAP data structures and interfaces to SAP BW