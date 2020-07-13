Expert .NET Developer – 100% remote

Our client, who specialises in Solar Energy platforms, is looking for an Expert .NET Developer to join their team – working 100% remote.

They are always busy creating game changing applications and systems while using cutting edge technology.

Responsibilities:

  • Experience with clients and meeting client expectations
  • Communicating at a management level
  • Meeting customer software requirements and develop software applications and programs to spec
  • create and maintain databases
  • Experience with Cloud Hosting platforms (Azure)
  • Good knowledge of SOLID Principals

You’ll be working with the following languages and tech stack:

  • .NET
  • C#
  • .NET CORE
  • SQL
  • ASP.NET
  • Azure

Some of the perks you’ll enjoy:

  • Exciting projects
  • Rapid career progression
  • 100% remote
  • Salary up to 90k

