Project Manager IT

Co-ordinates all the project activities and keep all project documentation and inform identified stakeholders of progress.
Strategic Planning
– Defines the product to be delivered, including businesses current and future needs
– Scope, time and Interdependency management
– Evaluation of interdependency requirements, managing project interactions and project changes. Develop and manage project scope as well as plan activities, including duration, dependencies and resource requirements
Costing:
– Produce cost estimates and budgets, including reporting on any budget deviation
– Risk Management:
– Assessing all possible risks and developing risk mitigation strategies
Methodologies
– Agile (JIRA)
– PMBOK
– Prince