Project Manager IT

Co-ordinates all the project activities and keep all project documentation and inform identified stakeholders of progress.

Strategic Planning

– Defines the product to be delivered, including businesses current and future needs

– Scope, time and Interdependency management

– Evaluation of interdependency requirements, managing project interactions and project changes. Develop and manage project scope as well as plan activities, including duration, dependencies and resource requirements

Costing:

– Produce cost estimates and budgets, including reporting on any budget deviation

– Risk Management:

– Assessing all possible risks and developing risk mitigation strategies

Methodologies

– Agile (JIRA)

– PMBOK

– Prince

