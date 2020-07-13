Python Software Engineer

Ref no: CH522Our client, an online retailer is looking for highly talented Software Development Engineers to join their team in Cape Town, Stellenbosch or Johannesburg. They are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hardworking people to join them. They offer market related benefits, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great. You’ll have the choice of one of the many exciting development teams. The teams predominantly use Python, and their tech stacks differ depending on their involvement within our supply chain. Your responsibilities will include:
- Design and build solutions to assist our business users, and improve customer experience
- Architect and design solutions with your team
- Keep up to date with technology trends, both locally and internationally
- Apply creative thought processes to solve complex challenges at scale
- Strong focus on making the company the best place to shop at, a happy customer is a repeat customer
- Drive for excellence, to help foster a world-class engineering team
Skills, Qualification and Experience required:
- Bachelor’s degree, with a major in Computer Science or similar (your experience can override this requirement)
- Minimum of two years’ experience in a software engineering role
- Excellent problem-solving skills
- A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms
Attributes required:
- Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy
- Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions
- Ability to disaggregate and structure solutions to ambiguous problems
- Solid quantitative skills
- Ability to interview and interact professionally with internal and external people
- Capability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally
- Versatile and with the appetite to learn by doing
Our tech stack (the highlights)
- Python, JavaScript, React, jQuery, PHP
- MySQL, Kafka, PostgreSQL, MongoDB
- nginx, RabbitMQ, Memcached
- Docker, Kubernetes, Chef
- GitHub, Travis CI, Jenkins
- Amazon EC2, Amazon S3
We seek Exceptional Minds, people who are:
- Experts at DOING, they can not only design but also execute;
- Analytical, able to use data to make decisions.
- Competitive.
- Curious. Always questioning the status quo;
- Not averse to risk;
- Business smart. Able to think about problems from a business perspective using technical and product input;
- Self-directed, taking action based on own initiative;
- Collaborative.
- Thorough;
- User focused, always trying to understand a product from the user’s perspective;
- Able to communicate clearly and not afraid to voice an opinion, no matter how unpopular.
The Environment:
- Employees are entrepreneurial and dynamic, smart, customer-centric, fun and have the shared ambition of the company being the leading e-commerce company in Africa.
- We have fun, work hard, take ownership, work in teams to create solutions and are always open to direct feedback/new ideas on where we can improve.
- We are short on ego and high on output.
- We are doers and not only thinkers, it’s all in the execution after all.
- We love what we do and what we are creating.