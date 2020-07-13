Python Software Engineer

Ref no: CH522Our client, an online retailer is looking for highly talented Software Development Engineers to join their team in Cape Town, Stellenbosch or Johannesburg. They are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hardworking people to join them. They offer market related benefits, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great. You’ll have the choice of one of the many exciting development teams. The teams predominantly use Python, and their tech stacks differ depending on their involvement within our supply chain. Your responsibilities will include:

Design and build solutions to assist our business users, and improve customer experience

Architect and design solutions with your team

Keep up to date with technology trends, both locally and internationally

Apply creative thought processes to solve complex challenges at scale

Strong focus on making the company the best place to shop at, a happy customer is a repeat customer

Drive for excellence, to help foster a world-class engineering team

Skills, Qualification and Experience required:

Bachelor’s degree, with a major in Computer Science or similar (your experience can override this requirement)

Minimum of two years’ experience in a software engineering role

Excellent problem-solving skills

A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms

Attributes required:

Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy

Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions

Ability to disaggregate and structure solutions to ambiguous problems

Solid quantitative skills

Ability to interview and interact professionally with internal and external people

Capability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally

Versatile and with the appetite to learn by doing

Our tech stack (the highlights)

Python, JavaScript, React, jQuery, PHP

MySQL, Kafka, PostgreSQL, MongoDB

nginx, RabbitMQ, Memcached

Docker, Kubernetes, Chef

GitHub, Travis CI, Jenkins

Amazon EC2, Amazon S3

We seek Exceptional Minds, people who are:

Experts at DOING, they can not only design but also execute;

Analytical, able to use data to make decisions.

Competitive.

Curious. Always questioning the status quo;

Not averse to risk;

Business smart. Able to think about problems from a business perspective using technical and product input;

Self-directed, taking action based on own initiative;

Collaborative.

Thorough;

User focused, always trying to understand a product from the user’s perspective;

Able to communicate clearly and not afraid to voice an opinion, no matter how unpopular.

The Environment:

Employees are entrepreneurial and dynamic, smart, customer-centric, fun and have the shared ambition of the company being the leading e-commerce company in Africa.

We have fun, work hard, take ownership, work in teams to create solutions and are always open to direct feedback/new ideas on where we can improve.

We are short on ego and high on output.

We are doers and not only thinkers, it’s all in the execution after all.

We love what we do and what we are creating.

