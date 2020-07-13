Server Administrator

Jul 13, 2020

IT division for a large retail concern based in Bellville in Cape Town requires a Server Administrator.

Minimum requirements

  • 3-6 years’ relevant experience
  • Design, install and support VMware and ensure optimal efficiency of VMware systems
  • Manage support calls
  • VMware Certified Professional (VCP) certification
  • VMware Certified Advanced Professional (VCAP) certification (advantageous)
  • Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE) 2008 or 2012 certification
  • Linux certification
  • OS support experience – Windows 2008 and 2012 and Linux
  • HP hardware knowledge (deploy and support)
  • Server hardware experience (deploy and support)
  • Understanding of networking and SAN in a server environment
  • Report writing skills and maintenance of documentation
  • Availability to work overtime

Should you not hear back from us within 10 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position