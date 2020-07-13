IT division for a large retail concern based in Bellville in Cape Town requires a Server Administrator.
Minimum requirements
- 3-6 years’ relevant experience
- Design, install and support VMware and ensure optimal efficiency of VMware systems
- Manage support calls
- VMware Certified Professional (VCP) certification
- VMware Certified Advanced Professional (VCAP) certification (advantageous)
- Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE) 2008 or 2012 certification
- Linux certification
- OS support experience – Windows 2008 and 2012 and Linux
- HP hardware knowledge (deploy and support)
- Server hardware experience (deploy and support)
- Understanding of networking and SAN in a server environment
- Report writing skills and maintenance of documentation
- Availability to work overtime
