Server Administrator

IT division for a large retail concern based in Bellville in Cape Town requires a Server Administrator.

Minimum requirements

3-6 years’ relevant experience

Design, install and support VMware and ensure optimal efficiency of VMware systems

Manage support calls

VMware Certified Professional (VCP) certification

VMware Certified Advanced Professional (VCAP) certification (advantageous)

Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE) 2008 or 2012 certification

Linux certification

OS support experience – Windows 2008 and 2012 and Linux

HP hardware knowledge (deploy and support)

Server hardware experience (deploy and support)

Understanding of networking and SAN in a server environment

Report writing skills and maintenance of documentation

Availability to work overtime

