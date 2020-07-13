Technical Product Manager

My client is a leading eCommerce platform and is looking for a highly talented Product Manager to join their Merchant team in Cape Town. You will have overall responsibility for defining and executing on a Technical Product Roadmap, that delivers projects to support the Retail division in achieving its commercial objectives.

Your specific responsibilities will include:

Gain a deep understanding of the Retail division in terms of its strategic objectives, business processes, available tools & systems and relevant external best practice benchmarks

Work closely with the Merchant Product Lead to define and maintain a Product Roadmap that delivers on technical developments required to support the Retail Division in achieving its strategic objectives

Measure the success of developments via the tracking of relevant metrics

Take ownership for improving these metrics by identifying and prioritising appropriate roadmap projects

Translate business requirements into functional and technical IT user stories and project specifications

End-to-end project management of technical projects throughout the entire product development lifecycle – setting timelines

Manage all stakeholder communication

Qualifications:

5+ years of experience in product management, business analysis or a related technical role, preferably driving large, company-wide initiatives

Relevant tertiary degree (Computer Science/Engineering/Informatics)

Experience in an agile / iterative project management and development environment

Experience in an e-commerce environment is a plus

Salt is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.

Learn more/Apply for this position