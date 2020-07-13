Technical Product Manager

My client is a leading eCommerce platform and is looking for a highly talented Product Manager to join their Merchant team in Cape Town. You will have overall responsibility for defining and executing on a Technical Product Roadmap, that delivers projects to support the Retail division in achieving its commercial objectives.
Your specific responsibilities will include:
- Gain a deep understanding of the Retail division in terms of its strategic objectives, business processes, available tools & systems and relevant external best practice benchmarks
- Work closely with the Merchant Product Lead to define and maintain a Product Roadmap that delivers on technical developments required to support the Retail Division in achieving its strategic objectives
- Measure the success of developments via the tracking of relevant metrics
- Take ownership for improving these metrics by identifying and prioritising appropriate roadmap projects
- Translate business requirements into functional and technical IT user stories and project specifications
- End-to-end project management of technical projects throughout the entire product development lifecycle – setting timelines
- Manage all stakeholder communication
Qualifications:
- 5+ years of experience in product management, business analysis or a related technical role, preferably driving large, company-wide initiatives
- Relevant tertiary degree (Computer Science/Engineering/Informatics)
- Experience in an agile / iterative project management and development environment
- Experience in an e-commerce environment is a plus
