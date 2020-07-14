BI Developer

Our Client is a leading alcohol producer and distributor based in the Beautiful Stellenbosch in the Western Cape. They are currently for a BI Developer to join their dynamic team.

The successful candidate with be responsible for the development, maintenance, support and administration of business intelligence solutions that leverage external and internal data, to generate insight for decision making. Tasks and Responsibilities:

– Data visualization and business analytics

– Implemented new ideas and improved methods, systems and work processes which lead to higher quality, better results at same or reduced cost

– Interact closely with internal stakeholders to understand the reporting needs

– Provide a high standard of customer service to all internal, external stakeholders and work partners

– Research new BI capabilities and functionality

– Knowledge transfer to BI users and IT support resources;

– Execution and monitoring of after-hours system functions;

– Perform user support by diagnosing and resolving system problems;

– Data literacy and adoption of BI solutions

– Daily technical, functional and operation support for existing business intelligence solutions

– Develop solutions that help decision makers at strategic, operational and tactical level to understand their data and facilitate informed decision making

– Drive and participate in design reviews to find the best fit solution for our users

– Collaborate with business units to understand business concepts, data, problem areas, and requirement and define specifications

Minimum 3 years BI application experience, of which QlikView, Qlik Sense, SAP BI tools, SAP Business objects (BOBJ), Tableau will be beneficial

Relevant qualification: (BSc Information Systems, BCom, Computer Science, or Engineering) Experience and Skills required:

Experience and Skills required:

– User Experience, Design Thinking, Information Design

– Innovation

– Data Analytics

– Excellent team player

– Project management – ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

– Strong problem-solving ability – must have track record of formulating and delivering BI solutions with complex data that are business enablers

– Dynamic individual with a passion for working with stakeholders to understand business drivers

– Excellent analytical skills

– Good communication skills​​​​​​​

Learn more/Apply for this position