Business Analyst (EE)

ENVIRONMENT: A solutions-driven & critical thinking Business Analyst is sought by a fast-paced E-Commerce Platform to join its team. Your core role will be to analyse & understand the project scope and objectives. You will require a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Systems/Computer Systems or other related discipline, at least 3 years’ experience in a similar role, perform User Acceptance Testing, Wireframes, Workflow/Process Flow Diagrams, Data Models & be able to present complex information in a clear and concise manner to both technical and non-technical audiences. Please note this is an Employment Equity position ONLY. DUTIES: Analyse and understand project scope and core objectives.

Lead requirements elicitation workshops with stakeholders to define high level business requirements.

Assist stakeholders to prioritise the requirements.

Plan and lead workshops with stakeholders and technical resources to elicit detailed, low level functional requirements.

Critically evaluate information gathered from multiple sources, reconcile conflicts, break down high-level information into their constituent details, abstract up from low-level information to a general understanding, and distinguish user requests from the underlying true business needs.

Collaborate with technical lead and subject matter experts to establish the technical vision and analyse trade-offs between usability and performance needs.

Proactively communicate and collaborate with project team to analyse information needs and functional requirements to deliver the following artefacts as needed:

Business/functional requirement specification.

Wireframes.

Workflow / Process Flow Diagrams.

Data Model/s.

Obtain sign-off on the specifications.

Be proactive in ensuring that the development and QA teams understand the requirements by attending daily team meetings and initiating functional clarification sessions where needed.

Set timelines, drive project schedules and lead cross-functional development teams from design through to release.

Be the liaison between the business and the engineering team.

Project manage the implementation of selected project initiatives.

Review the test plan and test scripts to ensure quality and coverage.

Perform User Acceptance Testing. REQUIREMENTS: A Bachelor’s Degree in Information Systems or Computer Science preferred.

A minimum of 3 years’ experience in Business Analysis or a related field.

Excellent verbal and written communications skills with the ability to present complex information in a clear and concise manner to a variety of audiences, including technical and non-technical individuals. ATTRIBUTES: Solutions-oriented, CAN-DO attitude and high energy.

attitude and high energy. Strong analytical thinker who uses data to inform decisions.

Passion for understanding ambiguous, complex problems and driving high quality, innovative, clean solutions.

Ability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally.

Versatile with an appetite to learn by doing.

Able to handle multiple competing priorities in a fast-paced environment.