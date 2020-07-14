Click to Pay with Visa launches in SA

Visa has announced the expansion of Click to Pay in South Africa, helping consumers make secure, swift online purchases across various merchants and platforms.

On retail websites or mobile apps displaying the click to pay icon, consumers that have enabled their card will not have to enter a 16-digit primary account number, look up passwords or complete forms to make a purchase.

The digital-first explosion has ushered in the next generation of commerce, and demand for an online checkout experience that is seamless and consistent across all types of channels.

Recent Visa data has also shown that more consumers are shopping online. Two-thirds of UAE consumers (64%) surveyed say that COVID-19 has led to their first online grocery purchase, while 53% have made their first online purchase from pharmacies.

Consumers can pay with confidence with their Visa card where they see a Click to Pay icon where Visa is accepted. Click to Pay uses advanced technology and authentication methods, including device binding and biometrics to protect transactions.

Click to Pay is based on the EMV Secure Remote Commerce industry standard. The Click to Pay experience is also interoperable with the EMVCo tokenisation specification and with the 3-D Secure specification to bring more security methods to emerging and existing digital payments channels.

Following a successful initial rollout in the US, Visa is now transitioning Visa Checkout merchants in South Africa, as well as several other markets globally including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, Ireland, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, the UK, the United Arab Emirates and Ukraine.

It will be available for consumers who choose to shop via web, mobile, app or connected device.