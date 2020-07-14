DTP Specialist

Successful FMCG team with global reach, seek a DTP Specialist to join their in-house design team who take care of proofreading, layout and repro-ready artwork of all their own packaging and collateral.

Being global, this team has had to adapt all their artwork and collateral to the region it finds its products in. Great team and business with a lot more in the pipeline for collateral development!

Bring your top design eye, attention to detail and advanced working experience of InDesign and willingness to always look to doing things more efficiently and “smartly”.

Cape Town based.

The role in a nutshell: Responsible for the creation of robust and efficient InDesign templates (from the design team’s briefings). Work with data-merged templates as have been adapted with localised content and systems. Also responsible for generating print ready PDF-files for both; print and packaging suppliers. Rendering pack shots in Photoshop etc. Additional info available on application.

Qualifications and experience required:

– Minimum of relevant qualification / certifications

– Must have minimum of 5 years current, relevant DTP / design experience

– Must be proficient in Adobe Creative Suite (InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator & Acrobat applications)

– Good knowledge of MSOffice (Word & Excel)

– Advanced working knowledge and experience of InDesign

– Role will suit a candidate who pays high attention to detail, and always looking for ways to advance and do things better and faster and to exceptionally high standards!

CVs + portfolio of evidence to (email address) or drop me a line for a confidential chat.

Please note that if you have not received a response within 2 weeks of your application, please consider it as unsuccessful for this particular role – thank you.

