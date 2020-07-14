DVT appoints Jason Bramsden as UK MD

Software development and technology services company DVT has appointed Jason Bramsden as MD of its UK operation.

Bramsden joins DVT from SQLI, a large European services provider. During his time with SQLI, Bramsden ran the UK, Ireland and South African operations winning new deals and ensuring customer success.

Bramsden has held several senior management positions in the IT development space for over 20 years, including as the founder and CTO of InventCommerce.

“Jason is a proven leader with significant experience in driving sales execution, accomplished operational and consultancy in software development and cloud solutions,” says Jaco van der Merwe, CEO of DVT. “We are excited to have him on board.”

Bramsden’s focus will be on the continued implementation of DVT’s international growth strategy, further building up the UK office and focusing on Cloud Application Development and related services. DVT is a Microsoft Gold Partner with competencies in Azure Cloud Platform, DevOps, Application Development and Data Analytics.

DVT’s expansion into the UK and European markets is supported by its group company Dynamic Technologies. Various companies within the group of more than 1100 staff already have a presence in the UK, US and Europe.

“We have the infrastructure and expertise to provide technology services and products across the British, European, US, South African and sub-Saharan Africa markets,” says Chris Wilkins, a founder and CEO of Dynamic Technologies. He is also the founder of DVT, the oldest and largest company in the group.

According to Van der Merwe, DVT has been providing high impact business software solutions for clients since 1999. “Our Microsoft Gold Partner competencies, particularly in the Microsoft Azure space means that we are well prepared to take on onsite or remote project work in the UK.”

Van der Merwe adds: “The recent drive to work from home due to Covid-19 means that DVT’s agile technology teams are well set up for remote project work globally. Clients are, therefore, not limited to onsite project teams only but can rely on experienced remote technology teams to add business value.”