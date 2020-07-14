Garry Kondakov appointed as director of Tech Wise Solutions

Garry Kondakov has been appointed as a director and shareholder of Tech Wise Solutions.

Rayaan Abrahams, CEO at Tech Wise Solutions, explains that not only was Kondakov’s passion for Africa a positive factor in his appointment as a partner, but his experience and knowledge of cyber-security on the African continent makes him a highly desirable asset to the company.

“I am thrilled to be able to expand the Tech Wise footprint across Africa, leveraging my well-established network of contacts and underpinning my efforts with the many years I spent with reputable global brands Kaspersky and Acronis on the continent,” says Kondakov.

At Kaspersky, Kondakov filled the role of MD of Emerging Markets (Middle East, Africa, Russia, Eastern Europe, Turkey, Latin America) for 10 years and spent six years after as the chief business officer, responsible for over $600-million in global business. He developed the global company structure, and the global marketing and partner programmes, supporting almost 40 local offices worldwide.

“Similarly, prior to this, I established the company Acronis Emerging Markets, which was appointed as the exclusive distributor of Acronis technology in Africa and Latin America. This involved developing regional teams, developing partner regional programmes, and comprehensively supporting regional business,” says Kondakov.

“Tech Wise has a long-term relationship with Garry and we are very confident that he will make Tech Wise a household name in the African region due to his ability to dynamically seize opportunities and grow local business in Africa,” says Abrahams.