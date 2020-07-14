Mid Front-End Web Developer

Passionate about Web Development? Looking for a new challenging opportunity with an established company in the Cape Town area?
Keep reading, this might be the opportunity you’ve been looking for.
Required Experience:
– BSc. Computer Science or relevant Qualification
– 3-4 years professional experience
– Solid experience with front end technologies such as: HTML5, XHTML, CSS/CSS3), JavaScript, jQuery
– Experience with Responsive Design and good Photoshop skills
– Basic understanding of back end technologies
– This position is based in the Southern Suburbs of Cape Town.
– Candidates must reside in the CPT area.
– Candidates must have a clear criminal record
Written applications to the following e-mail: (email address) or visit our website on www.hireresolve.co.za
Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.