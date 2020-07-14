Mid Front-End Web Developer

Passionate about Web Development? Looking for a new challenging opportunity with an established company in the Cape Town area?

Keep reading, this might be the opportunity you’ve been looking for.

Required Experience:

– BSc. Computer Science or relevant Qualification

– 3-4 years professional experience

– Solid experience with front end technologies such as: HTML5, XHTML, CSS/CSS3), JavaScript, jQuery

– Experience with Responsive Design and good Photoshop skills

– Basic understanding of back end technologies

– This position is based in the Southern Suburbs of Cape Town.

– Candidates must reside in the CPT area.

– Candidates must have a clear criminal record

Written applications to the following e-mail: (email address) or visit our website on www.hireresolve.co.za

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

