.NET Developer

The .Net Developer will be responsible for developing and maintaining solutions in a collaborative environment. This successful incumbent will work with a team of experienced analysts, developers and business resources to build high performing enterprise systems.

Minimum Requirements (Qualification, Skills & Experience):

– 3 Year Diploma in software engineering,

– 2-3 Years’ experience in software development environment at a level of a developer,

– Web development using ASP.NET,

– Vbscript,

– Visual Studio,

– Team Foundation Server,

– RDMS,

– HTML,

– SSIS, SSRS, SSAS,

– Microsoft Azure (Cloud),

– CSS,

– Bootstrap,

– JavaScript,

– jQuery/ Angular JS,

– AJAX,

– Web API,

– C# (sharp),

– SQL Server (database),

– MVC/ Asp.Net Core.

Preferred Qualifications, Skills & Experience:

– Experience building multi-tier enterprise systems,

– Quality assurance understanding,

– PMBOK project management,

– Agile development,

– Scrum framework,

– ITIL knowledge and understanding.

