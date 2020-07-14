The .Net Developer will be responsible for developing and maintaining solutions in a collaborative environment. This successful incumbent will work with a team of experienced analysts, developers and business resources to build high performing enterprise systems.
Minimum Requirements (Qualification, Skills & Experience):
– 3 Year Diploma in software engineering,
– 2-3 Years’ experience in software development environment at a level of a developer,
– Web development using ASP.NET,
– Vbscript,
– Visual Studio,
– Team Foundation Server,
– RDMS,
– HTML,
– SSIS, SSRS, SSAS,
– Microsoft Azure (Cloud),
– CSS,
– Bootstrap,
– JavaScript,
– jQuery/ Angular JS,
– AJAX,
– Web API,
– C# (sharp),
– SQL Server (database),
– MVC/ Asp.Net Core.
Preferred Qualifications, Skills & Experience:
– Experience building multi-tier enterprise systems,
– Quality assurance understanding,
– PMBOK project management,
– Agile development,
– Scrum framework,
– ITIL knowledge and understanding.