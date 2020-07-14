Remote – Senior .NET Developer

Senior Software Developer (.NET)

Stacey Maritz

(email address)

This team of highly skilled software developers is expanding due to increased demand from local as well as international clients and is offering a 100% REMOTE working option for the right individual.

If you are passionate and proud of your work, can take initiative and ownership of projects, believe that honesty is always the best policy and genuinely enjoy collaborating as a team and learning from each other (regardless of seniority level), keep reading!

Requirements

7+ years of software development experience across the Microsoft Stack developing web applications.

Experience working on large-scale customer facing web-based projects

Ability to comprehend and solve complex problems

Strong understanding of software architecture

SOLID principles (applied in the work place)

Prior team leadership experience (code reviews, mentoring and providing solutions to technical problems)

Self-management and previous experience working remotely

Excellent communication skills

Key technical experience required

C#, ASP.NET, API’s, RabbitMQ

JavaScript, VueJS/ReactJS/AngularJS, MVC

MS SQL server

GIT (Agile)

Unit Testing

Daily responsibilities

Develop quality features using robust and optimal code

Design simple solutions to complex problems

Lead junior staff and help with code reviews

Ensure the team delivers within their committed time-lines and that the code meets standards

Test and validate features

Troubleshoot and resolve software bugs

Benefits

21 days leave

Medical aid (incl in CTC for tax benefit)

100% remote

Quarterly team meet-ups in Gauteng (3-day event to socialise and review the business’s performance)

Passionate team of developers who enjoy what they do – you will struggle to find a more positive and motivated team

Everyone has a voice, regardless of level. If your idea is the best, we will follow

No red-tap, the COO and CTO is easily accessible

If you are keen to be considered for this role, send your updated CV to (email address) to be considered. Please include a skills matrix in your CV and a contact number.

Good luck with your application!

